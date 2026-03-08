Yates Tallies 100th Goal as a BB

Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 10-2 on Saturday. Gavin Yates recorded his 100th goal as a Black Bear in the first period and Cheechoo Lathlin got his 1st in the second.

On Saturday night, it was Binghamton who came out of the gates red hot. The Black Bears scored four goals in the opening 8:30. Scott Ramaekers started the scoring at 4:17 just 10 seconds into a Black Bears power play. Gavin Yates scored the second goal, clinching another milestone. Yates becomes the fourth player in franchise history to score 100 goals with the Black Bears! Dan Wieber and CJ Stubbs added goals to finish the frame, and the Black Bears were up 4-0 after one.

61 seconds into the second period, the Black Bears picked up right where they left off. Austin D'Orazio scored making it 5-0, then Cheechoo Lathlin was able to find the back of the net for the first time in his career. The Wolves were able to break the shutout bid getting on the board in the middle period, but that was all the offense the home team could find. The Captain, Tyson Kirkby, and the veteran, Gehrett Sargis both scored, drawing the second period to a close. Binghamton was blasting Watertown, leading 8-1 after two periods.

The Wolves added another goal to start the third, but that was all she wrote for Watertown on Saturday night. Stubbs recorded his fourth goal of the weekend, and Yates tallied his 101st with the Black Bears, sending Binghamton to double digits for the third time this season. Rookie Goaltender, Marshall McKallip made 27 saves in his professional debut as the Black Bears win 10-2 on Saturday night.







