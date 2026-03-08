Thunderbirds Win Road Battle over Zydeco

Published on March 7, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Twin City Thunderbirds won a road battle against the Baton Rouge Zydeco by a final score of 4-3 Saturday night at the Raising Cane's River Center. Roman Kraemer, Jon Buttitta, Connor Craig, and Nate Keeley each netted goals for Twin City in the victory. Boris Babik won the game in net for the Thunderbirds, earning his 50th career victory in the FPHL. The final game of this weekend's three-game series between the Thunderbirds and the Zydeco will begin tomorrow at 4:05pm ET.

Consecutive powerplay goals gave Twin City a 2-0 advantage during the 1st period. Roman Kraemer scored his nineteenth goal of the year at 8:06 of the opening period to give the Thunderbirds a one-goal lead in the matchup. Zach White and Josh Labelle each collected an assist on the scoring play. Jon Buttitta netted his ninth goal of the season at 17:13 of the 1st period. Buttitta's goal was scored on the powerplay, and was assisted by Chris Mott and Kayson Gallant. Jake Cox scored an even-strength goal with less than two minutes to play in Saturday's opening period to put the Zydeco on the scoreboard. Cox's goal was assisted by Scott Shorrock and Bailey Morrissette. Twin City outshot Baton Rouge by a 13-5 margin during the 1st period, and the Thunderbirds carried a 2-1 lead into Saturday's 2nd period.

Each team was held off of the scoreboard during Saturday's middle period. Twin City outshot Baton Rouge by a 20-10 margin during the period, and the Thunderbirds entered the 3rd period with a one-goal advantage. Connor Craig netted a goal at 4:36 of the 3rd period to give Twin City a 3-1 lead in the battle. Craig's goal was assisted by Chris Mott and Josh Labelle. Nate Keeley scored a goal less than one minute later to give Twin City a 4-1 advantage in the matchup. Keeley's goal was assisted by Roman Kraemer and Jon Buttitta. Blake Keller netted an even-strength goal at 9:45 of the final period to give Baton Rouge a second goal of the night. Kim Miettinen and Bailey Morrissette each collected assists on the scoring play. The final goal of the matchup was netted on the powerplay by the Zydeco's Scott Shorrock. Jake Cox and Nick Ketola notched an assist on the goal. Twin City fought off an extra-attacker effort in the final minutes from Baton Rouge to secure the 4-3 victory. The Thunderbirds were outshot by an 11-9 margin during the 3rd period. Twin City outshot Baton Rouge by an overall margin of 42-26 during Saturday night's showdown.

Boris Babik made 23 saves on 26 shots in net for the Thunderbirds during the battle. Bailey Stephens dropped the game in goal for the Zydeco in a 38-save-on-42-shot effort.

The Thunderbirds return home on Friday, March 13th for NASCAR Night against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Every fan in attendance will receive a Thunderbirds-NASCAR poster, and the puck will drop at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds will also wear specialty jerseys during the matchup that will be auctioned off following the contest. The game is presented by Gatsby's Pub. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. https://tinyurl.com/ThunderbirdsNASCARNightTickets

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

