Hat Tricks Lose to Bobcats in Heartbreaker

Published on March 7, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks fell 4-2 vs the Blue Ridge Bobcats on home ice, splitting the weekend series and ending the season series tied at three wins apiece.

The Bobcats started out red-hot, with Daniel Martin scoring four minutes into the game off a high slot wrister. The visitors continued their dominance throughout the first, outshooting Danbury 18-6 and taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

In the second, the Hat Tricks found their second powerplay goal of the weekend as Kaiden Kanderka beat Anthony Shrum blocker side from the left circle. The period featured numerous frenzied end-to-end rushes, with the Danbury testing Anthony Shrum with numerous A-grade chances. It remained at 1-1 entering the second intermission.

Six minutes into the third, Carson Gallagher scored a powerplay goal to give the Bobcats the lead. With five minutes to go, and with the Hat Tricks on the powerplay, Nicholas Stuckless intercepted a pass at the blue line and scored a breakaway shorthanded goal to make it 3-1 at 15:03.

Thirty seconds later, Austan Bellefeuille drew Danbury within one goal on the 5-on-3. Kaiden Kanderka was whistled for tripping with only 2:33 left, and despite a shorthanded 2-on-1 chance for Eli Rivers and some late shots with the net empty, the Hat Tricks fell short. Gallagher added an empty netter with nine seconds left, as the Bobcats won 4-2 and re-established their 11 point lead over Danbury for the final playoff spot.

The Hat Tricks are back in action on the road Friday night vs the Watertown Wolves. Puck drop is set for 7:30pm.

