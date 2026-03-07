Thunderbirds Seek Another Road Win over Zydeco

Published on March 7, 2026

BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds seek another road victory over the Baton Rouge Zydeco following last night's 3-2 win at the Raising Cane's River Center. Nate Keeley, Roman Kraemer, and Connor Craig each netted a goal for Twin City during last night's contest. Puck drop for tonight's road game is scheduled for 8:05pm ET.

Twin City (19-22-1) battled back to score three unanswered goals during last night's 2nd period after falling behind 2-0 after the 1st period. Connor Craig's game-winning goal was scored on the powerplay, and was the 36th goal scored by the Thunderbirds this season with the man-advantage. Boris Babik is now one win away from 50 career wins as Twin City's goaltender following last night's 27-save-performance. The Thunderbirds have posted a 5-5-0 record in the last ten games, and enter tonight's game eight points behind the Pee Dee IceCats for 4th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering tonight's second game of the three-game weekend include Zach White (21), Roman Kraemer (18), and Jan Salak (16).

Baton Rouge (11-25-6) had a brief two-game winning streak snapped in last night's one-goal home loss to Twin City. Matej Palfy and Tyler Larwood each scored a goal for the Zydeco in the loss. Goaltender Bailey Stephens made 36 saves on 39 shots, and recorded the loss in net. Baton Rouge enters tonight's game as the 6th place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. The team has posted a 5-5-0 record over the last ten games, and currently trails Twin City by 16 points in the standings. Scoring leaders for the Zydeco through 42 games played this season include Jake Cox (13), Narek Aleksanyan (10), and Blake Keller (9).

The Thunderbirds return home on Friday, March 13th for NASCAR Night against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Every fan in attendance will receive a Thunderbirds-NASCAR poster, and the puck will drop at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds will also wear specialty jerseys during the matchup that will be auctioned off following the contest. The game is presented by Gatsby's Pub. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. https://tinyurl.com/ThunderbirdsNASCARNightTickets

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tonight's game is set to begin at 8:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







