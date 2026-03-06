Twin City Announces Transaction with Biloxi

Published on March 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds have announced a transaction with the Biloxi Breakers. The Thunderbirds have traded defenseman Egor Ramanau to the Breakers in exchange for financial considerations.

Egor Ramanau, 23, Defenseman, of Minsk, Belarus, skated in twenty games this season for the Blue Ridge Bobcats before being acquired by the Thunderbirds through a multi-team transaction involving both the Indiana Sentinels and Biloxi Breakers on January 8th, 2026. Ramanau provided the Twin City offense with two assists in thirteen games played following the trade. He made his FPHL debut with the Bobcats last season. Ramanau netted four goals and recorded ten assists for fourteen total points in forty-three games played last year. He has skated in seventy-six career FPHL games. Ramanau has scored five goals and recorded sixteen assists for twenty-one total points. Prior to making his professional hockey debut with the Bobcats last season, Ramanau played for several junior hockey organizations, including the WB/Scranton Knights (NCDC, Scranton, Pennsylvania), Jersey Hitmen (NCDC, Wayne, New Jersey), and New Hampshire Mountain Kings (NAHL, Hooksett, New Hampshire). He is 6'1", 174lbs., and is a lefthanded shot.

The Thunderbirds return home on Friday, March 13th for NASCAR Night against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Every fan in attendance will receive a Thunderbirds-NASCAR poster, and the puck will drop at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds will also wear specialty jerseys during the matchup that will be auctioned off following the contest. The game is presented by Gatsby's Pub. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. https://tinyurl.com/ThunderbirdsNASCARNightTickets

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







