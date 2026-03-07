Four Unanswered Third Period Goals Lifts Topeka over Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - After the Breakers snapped their largest losing streak of the season last night, they were fired up for their 1st chance at a sweep since November as they closed out their season series with the Topeka Scarecrows. In a game that came down to the final minutes, 4 unanswered Scarecrows goals in the third helped them to a come from behind win on the road.

The offense came quick to begin period 1. Just 81 seconds after the puck was dropped, Hugo Koch hit the brakes behind the net and found Matt Stoia in the slot for a top corner snipe to put Biloxi ahead at 1-0. The lead wouldn't last long, as at 4:14 Trevor Lord recorded his first point as a Scarecrow with an unassisted breakaway goal off of a turnover. After last night marked the 2nd time in FPHL history that a game went without a penalty minute, there were a handful in the opening frame. Lord was sent off for delay of game and later on Spinale received a slash and unsportsmanlike call back-to-back. Neither team struck on the man advantage, and we stayed tied at 1 heading into the final 4 minutes. At 16:32, a misplay by Topeka netminder Bryn Sommerfeldt on the wall allowed Hugo Koch to find Lucas Piekarczyk in the slot to pot the easy tally and lift Biloxi ahead at 2-1. The Breakers headed to the room with their one-goal margin yet trailing in shots 16-8.

Clinging to a 1 goal lead into the second period, Biloxi's mission was to find another mark and fast to create some breathing room. At 5:01, Xavier Charbonneau made a great play on the half wall to spring ahead Trey Fischer who buried a 2-on-1 opportunity himself to make it 3-1. As the midway point approached, Cameron Clark barreled his way through the slot and finished with a smooth backhander through the five-hole of Borodkin to make it 3-2. However, Biloxi had an answer. At 12:20, Chiwetin Blacksmith forced a turnover with a strong forecheck and found Aimy Royer on the back door for his 4th of the season to make it 4-2. A couple minutes after the goal, Royer was booked for a high-stick, opening up another powerplay for the 'Crows. Just 10 seconds trickled off the powerplay timer before Cameron Clark blasted a one-timer past Borodkin from the near circle to make it 4-3. The clock hit triple zeroes with Biloxi still-hanging on to a 1 goal margin yet being outshot 30-16.

Period 3 had another fast start for Biloxi with Chiwetin Blacksmith tipping home a Zach Pamaylaon pass to restore the lead to 2 at 5-3. About 5+ minutes in, there was another lengthy delay with a panel of glass broken in the Topeka end. When play resumed, the Scarecrows dominated. At 8:01, Steven Klinck forced a turnover in the Biloxi end and scored to make it 5-4. Just 23 seconds later, Alex Norwinski fired a shot through traffic from the near circle that found the twine to tie the game at 5. Another 5 minutes rolled by, with the 'Crows continuing to tilt the ice. Back on the power play, Steven Klinck fired a bullet over the shoulder of Borodkin to give Topeka their first lead of the game. With inside 100 seconds to play, Biloxi thought they had the equalizer on a hectic play outside the crease, but upon review, the goal was waved off. At 19:07, Cameron Clark slid an empty net tally home to cement the scoring at 7-5 and complete his 3rd hat trick of the season. Additionally, Bryn Sommerfeldt picks up his first win of the season. Topeka outshot Biloxi 49-31 in full time.

The Breakers fall to 7-36-1 and will kick off their 5-game road trip beginning in Blue Ridge next Friday and Saturday. Topeka snaps their 6-game slide and improves to 24-17-3. They will head to Indiana next weekend for a pair with the Sentinels.







