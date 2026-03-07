Stubbs & Ramaekers Deliver

Published on March 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 3-2 on Friday night. CJ Stubbs scored a pair, and Scott Ramaekers delivered the game-winning goal in the third period.

The Wolves jumped out of the starting gate on fire. They were able to score on the first shift of the game just 24 seconds into the game. Good thing for Binghamton, they were able to respond quickly. CJ Stubbs scored off a redirect from Austin D'Orazio at the 2:30 mark, tying the game at 1-1. Each team had a power play opportunity, but neither side was able to capitalize. Tied at 1-1 after one.

In the second, Watertown again was able to score the go-ahead goal. Binghamton turned the puck over at the blue line and Yefim Mishkin made them pay. Mishkin scored on a breakaway, making it 2-1 in favor of home team. It wasn't until the 13:55 that Stubbs would find the equalizer on an odd man rush for Binghamton. There were no penalties issued in the second and the score was even at 2-2.

Binghamton heavily outshot Watertown in the third, putting up 20 shots to their five. Only one was able to find the back of the net. Scott Ramaekers delivered the game-winning goal at 7:41 just as a power play had concluded for the Black Bears. Wolves tried to pressure late in the period, but the Black Bear defense stood tall. Binghamton hangs on to win 3-2 on the road.







