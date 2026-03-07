Friday Night Fight in Florence Ends in Athens Shootout Win

FLORENCE, S.C. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Pee Dee IceCats 7-6 in a shootout thriller Friday night in the Florence Center.

The scoring started at the 7:10 mark of the first period, as a puck ricocheted off of Garrett Milan and looped over the head of Parker Rutherford to give Athens the lead.

10 minutes later, Vadim Frolov formulated a response with a backdoor finish on a inch-perfect feed from Alexander Legkov.

The Rock Lobsters would have a Russian of their own notch one, as Daniil Glukharev's one-time slapper in the middle frame found the top shelf to restore the lead.

Milan rounded Rutherford in a shootout-like fashion moments later, creating a two-goal advantage for the visitors with the reigning MVP's second of the night.

Two unanswered goals from Pee Dee 65 seconds apart would knot the contest up at 3-3; Frolov's second made it 3-2 and Dominiks Marcinkevics equalized.

A Glukharev fizz through traffic restored the Athens lead in minutes; it was the Russian's second goal of the game and 16th of the season.

On a shorthanded breakaway, Milan would polish off his second hat trick of the calendar year within the first two periods.

Another tie was brought by a Pee Dee pair of unanswered goals, courtesy of Dzianis Zaichyk and Patriks Marcinkevics.

Despite serving 14 minutes of penalties in the third period, Joe Mack came back and scored what he hoped would be the potential winner; however, Alexander Legkov had a reply with the extra attacker and 85 seconds left in regulation.

After a scoreless overtime, both teams fought in the longest shootout in Athens history. Filip Virgili was able to net twice in sudden death and secure two points for the Rock Lobsters in their fight for first in the Continental Division.

The Rock Lobsters (26-8-7-0, 92 pts) return to the Florence Center tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. for a rematch against the Pee Dee IceCats.







