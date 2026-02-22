Athens Falls to Baton Rouge for First Time in Franchise History

Published on February 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell to the Baton Rouge Zydeco 6-3 Saturday night in the Raising Cane's River Center. It marks the first loss ever for Athens against the Zydeco.

Devyn Mayea took the game's first lead with a shot on a two-on-one rush, but the Zydeco answered back through captain Tyler Larwood just 13 seconds later.

Athens outshot the Zydeco 13-9 in the second period, but it was Baton Rouge who out-scored the visitors. Goals from Bailey Morrissette, Curtis Hansen and Matthew Bazarin gave the hosts a huge 4-1 advantage into the second intermission.

The Zydeco were able to keep the visitors at a safe distance as they had an answer for each of Athens' responses. Garrett Milan fired Athens to within two at 4:22 gone in the third, but Ilnur Madiarov answered back four minutes later.

With the net emptied, Luke Croucher notched his first goal since returning from injury but Madiarov delivered the dagger into an unsupervised cage with less than a minute to go.

The Rock Lobsters (25-8-6-0, 87 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for Hops N' Hockey Night against the Twin City Thunderbirds on March 1st. Puck drops at 4:05 p.m.







