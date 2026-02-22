FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at BILOXI BREAKERS

Martin's 4-Goal Affair Devastates Biloxi

By Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - It was a special night at Breaker Bay, with it being not only the first ever meeting between the Breakers and the Bobcats, but the beginning of a fresh captaincy era. AJ Schlepp and Trey Fischer were named assistants, while Lucas Piekarczyk was selected as the 2nd captain in franchise history. In a back and forth entertaining affair, Blue Ridge Captain Daniel Martin's 4-goal effort proved to be too much as the Bobcats outlasted the Breakers 6-4 in a barnburner.

With some fresh faces dawning letters, the Breakers seemed to have some sort of extra jolt to begin period 1. After applying some early pepper on familiar face Greg Hussey in goal for the 'Cats, the Breakers went to the powerplay when Stuckless was booked for a hook. At 7:22, a Matt Stoia blast from the point off a feed from new addition Hugo Koch was redirected home by Ross Bartlett to open the scoring at 1-0 Biloxi. The goal marks Ross Bartlett's 100th career FPHL point. Blue Ridge would answer less than 2 minutes later, with Daniel Martin clapping a back door one timer home to tie it at 1. Looking to bring the momentum back to the home team, AJ Schlepp dropped the gloves and took down Denis Radchenko to bring the fans to their feet. 2 minutes later, trying to avenge his teammate, Nicolas McHugh challenged Brendan Spinale. Spinale came out on top in another good bout to keep the atmosphere rocking. Into the back half of the frame, a couple ill-advised penalties seemed to queue up disaster for the Breakers. However, a tenacious effort by Carter Thornton out of his own end sprung him free for a shorthanded goal at 18:09 to restore the Biloxi lead at 2-1. The Breakers led the Bobcats in shots as well 14-13 heading into the room.

Period 2 has been the make or break frame for the Breakers this season. As of recently, it has been their kryptonite when it comes to staying in games. It took just 3:07 for Damon Furuseth to bang home the equalizer on a long offensive possession for Blue Ridge, and the Breakers would have to dig deep. Another new face, recent signing Matthew Gellerman completed a beautiful give and go with DonHeaven Veilleux before potting a breakaway to boost Biloxi back in front at 3-2. The Bobcats continued to pepper Anton Borodkin, logging 19 shots to the Breakers 8 in the middle frame. At 16:05, the captain Daniel Martin struck again on a wrister from the top of the circle through traffic, and we were locked up again. With 20 more minutes to go, it was anyone's contest.

Blue Ridge came out scorching hot to begin period 3. 92 seconds in, Daniel Martin completed his hat trick after a lengthy possession with Biloxi struggling to clear. 34 seconds later, a tic-tac-toe passing sequence was buried by Damon Furuseth to make it 5-3 on his second of the night. Needing an immediate answer, Matt Stoia fired a bullet under the arm of Greg Hussey just 31 seconds later to make it 5-4. The frame hit the midway point when Carter Thornton challenged Justin Daly to a fight that got the energy back up in the Coliseum to try and fuel a comeback. Into the final minutes and down a goal, the Breakers pulled Anton Borodkin and scrambled to find an equalizer. Unfortunately, Bobcats' captain Daniel Martin forced a turnover and fluttered an empty-net tally to complete a 4 goal 5 point night and cement the scoring at 6-4. Blue Ridge outshot Biloxi 49-31 in full time.

The Breakers and Bobcats will battle again tomorrow at 4:00 inside the Coast Coliseum.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Watertown Falls again to Binghamton

By Connor LaLone

Watertown, NY - Looking to avenge an embarrassing defeat in front of a full house on Friday night, the Watertown Wolves got going early as Darion Benchich scored a long range power-play goal to open the scoring at 4:43 of the first period. Igor Filippov assisted the opening notch after Chase DiBari was tripped up by Jacob Shankar trying to escape the defensive zone.

It would not take long for the bears to come out of their hibernation, as Tyson Kirkby took a long stretch pass from Camron Cervone and snuck it past Matt Lenz on the breakaway to tie the game at a goal a piece at 11:52 of the first. Just under a minute later, (12:28), Ivan Bondarenko was left unmarked in the right hand circle and skated around a sprawling Lenz to give Binghamton the lead. Kirkby and Anderson picked up the assists on the second Bears goal.

Sandwiched between the two goals for Binghamton was a spirited tilt between Hunter Hall and Samuel Holy, who went blow for blow after a brief agreement to square up during a neutral zone draw.

Out of the final media timeout, Holy was sent right back to the box for a slashing penalty, and Watertown were unable to convert, carrying over 25 seconds of the extra skater to second period.

Watertown would squander the remainder of the power-play in what would become a recurring theme in the second frame.

The Binghamton quick-strike offense would appear again in the early stages of period number two, as Austin D'Orazio would score his third goal of the weekend at 1:19 and Ivan Bondarenko added his second of the night seconds later at 1:48.

The two goal scorers would both take penalties on the same play, and Watertown skated 5 on 3 for two whole minutes. In what seemed like a must-score situation, the home team could not, and were swiftly punished by two more Binghamton goals. Gehrett Sargis and Scott Ramaekers, scored just under a minute apart.

Watertown did add a second power play goal, as Hunter Hall tipped in a Darion Benchich shot off a pass from Steven Klinck at 16:48 of period two.

The Wolves would end the second frame on a powerplay, as they did the first, as Nicholas Swain took an interference penalty, carrying a minute and two seconds of power-play into the final 20 minutes of play.

This time, the Wolves would convert on the period starting power-play, as Steven Klinck fired a hard angle shot that snuck through traffic and beat Wyatt Friedlander just 31 seconds into the frame.

Jacob Shankar responded at 5:31 with assists from Dan Weiber and Kyle Stephan, before Watertown scored their first (and only) even strength effort at 11:07. Yefim Mishkin on a pretty feed from fellow Russian Egor Filippov and Adam Zimmerman again cut the lead to 3 but two more Binghamton goals from Tyson Kirkby and Gahrett Sargis gave Binghamton the a 9-4 win and the weekend sweep of the Wolves inside the Watertown Municipal Arena.

Sweep in the North Country

By Brooks Hill

Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears completed the weekend sweep of the Watertown Wolves, defeating them 9-4 on Saturday Night. Tyson Kirkby, Ivan Bondarenko, and Gehrett Sargis each had a pair of goals.

Unlike Friday night, the Wolves were able to capitalize early against the Black Bears. Watertown scored quickly on their first power play of the night at the 4:42 mark. The Wolves held the lead for seven minutes until Tyson Kirkby tied the game at 11:52. A theme in the game was when the Black Bears scored, they normally came in bunches. 36 seconds after the Kirkby goal, Ivan Bondarenko gave Binghamton the lead and they did not look back. Black Bears led 2-1 after one period.

Binghamton rattled off four-straight goals in the second period. The first two came 29 seconds apart from Austin D'Orazio and Bondarenko. 10 minutes flew by with the score at 4-1then Gehrett Sargis and Scott Ramaekers each added a goal 70 seconds apart. Wolves managed another power play goal to end the Binghamton scoring run but still trailed 6-2 going into the second intermission.

Watertown scored 31 seconds into the third period on the power play for the third time in the game. Jacob Shankar was able to answer back with an unassisted goal, then the teams' traded tallies. The Wolves scored their first goal of the night at even strength with eight minutes remaining. Kirkby got the goal back two minutes after, and Sargis capped off the night with his second. Binghamton wins by a final score of 9-4. Kirkby led all skaters with five points. (2g 3a)

PEE DEE ICECATS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS LOSE TO PEE DEE ON MILITARY NIGHT, 4-3 IN OVERTIME

By Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA -The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Pee Dee IceCats, 4-3, in overtime Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trevor Babin got the start in goal for Columbus, while former River Dragon Breandan Colgan tended the net for Pee Dee.

The River Dragons opened the scoring on the power play, as Ryan Hunter found the back of the net. Tyler Barrow and Alex Storjohann picked up assists on the goal.

Just 66 seconds into the second period, Alexander Legkov capitalized on a breakaway opportunity, beating Babin upstairs to tie the game.

The second period ended in a 1-1 deadlock, but not without fireworks, as the frame featured three separate fights.

Alexander Jmaeff started the sequence of tussles with a bout against Jordan Popoff. Moments later, Skate Skalde dropped the gloves with Domenic Della Cavita. Finally, with Divyne Apollon and Georges Laraque on the ice appearing ready to square off, Scott Docherty stepped in instead and delivered a decisive beatdown on Apollon.

In the third period, the IceCats grabbed the lead when newcomer Noah Robinson found the back of the net.

A few minutes later, Joel Texmo evened the score at 2-2, with Kyle Moore earning the assist.

Houston Wilson restored Pee Dee's advantage with a power-play goal midway through the period.

With just 29 seconds remaining in regulation, Josh Colten tied the game off a net-front feed, forcing overtime.

After a back-and-forth extra session, Legkov played hero, scoring from the high slot to secure the 4-3 victory for the IceCats.

Colgan earned the win in goal for Pee Dee, while Babin was tagged with the overtime loss for Columbus.

ICECATS SWEEP WEEKEND SERIES IN COLUMBUS

By Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA -The Pee Dee IceCats took five of a possible six points on the road from the Columbus River Dragons this weekend after winning 5-3 on Friday and 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

Friday night, Patriks Marcinkevics recorded a hat trick to lead the IceCats to the victory while Sean Kuhn earned his first win in a Pee Dee uniform with 30 saves. Houston Wilson also recorded a goal and two assists on the night and Alex Legkov added two helpers. The win also snapped Columbus' 11-game win streak dating back to January 16.

Saturday, Columbus drew a team-record 7,870 fans for its Military Appreciation Night but once again the IceCats disappointed the home fans by winning 4-3 in overtime on Legkov's second goal of the game at 3:46 of the extra session. Wilson once again posted a goal and two assists in the win, and Noah Robinson scored his first goal in an IceCats uniform.

Former River Dragon Breandan Colgan earned his first win for Pee Dee, turning aside 29-of-32 shots in the win.

The pair of victories on the weekend helped the IceCats move four points in front of the Twin City Thunderbirds, who split their weekend series with the Monroe Moccasins.

Pee Dee is back in action next weekend on the road against Blue Ridge Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The next IceCats home games are March 6 and 7 against the Athens Rock Lobsters at 7:15 pm.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at INDIANA SENTINELS

Penton Stone-Walls Sentinels, Hat Tricks Win 6-2

By Andy Poetzinger

Columbus, IN -Indiana was hoping to salvage the final game of four straight against the Danbury Hat Tricks. They started the first period with a fire as they did on Friday night. They controlled play in the offensive zone and got bodies towards the net to generate chances, but Danbury would strike first with Austin Pickford getting goals in two straight to give Danbury the early lead.

The Sentinels would respond the next shift with a copious amount of pressure that resulted in a seeing-eye shot from Richie Colarusso finding the back of the net for his third goal of the season, tying the game up at one a piece.

Danbury would take advantage of some poor defensive zone play by Indiana. A giveaway in the defensive zone led directly to a tic-tac-toe passing play where Genaro Fronduto finished giving Danbury a 2-1 lead. Under three minutes later, Danbury would score again with Kaiden Kandereka getting his seventh of the season. That goal would end the night for John Weber who gave up three goals on four shots in nine minutes of play.

In the second period, Indiana once again controlled the pace of play after killing off two consecutive penalties and getting a couple of ten bell saves by Chris Curr to keep the deficit at two. Indiana would get two power-plays of their own, however were unable to find the back of the net amid a couple of brilliant chances.

Anton Rubtsov would give Danbury a 4-1 lead after a three-on-two break turned into a two-on-one that found Rubtsov alone in between the hashmarks where he unleashed a rocket over the shoulder of Curr.

The Indiana Sentinels would pour it on even more in the third period of play with twenty-seven total shots on net and only beat Kyle Penton once with Jakub Volf picking up his first in a Sentinels sweater. Danbury would get two goals in the period from Genaro Fronduto and Antonn Rubtsov to cap off the night for Danbury.

Indiana would go 0-for-7 on the power play and killed off all three of their penalties. Final shots on net were 51 to 25 in favor of the Sentinels.

Next week the Port Huron Prowlers come back to town and the rivalry will be renewed at the Hamilton Community Ice Arena. The puck drops at 7:30pm ET, and the Body Armor Pre-Game Show starts at 7:15 pm with Jim Mirabello and Andy Poetzinger. Catch all the action on the Indiana Sentinels YouTube channel!

Hat Tricks Sweep Weekend Series with 6-2 Win over Sentinels

By Tyler Platz

Columbus, IN -The Hat Tricks extended their winning streak to three games, defeating the Indiana Sentinels 6-2. Genaro Fronduto and Anton Rubtsov both found the back of the net twice.

In the first period, Austin Pickford opened the scoring with a high wrist shot over John Werber's glove at 14:54 on the Hat Tricks' first shot of the game.

After giving up a goal, Indiana put out a strong effort on the ensuing shift and tied the game 1-1 when Richard Colarusso fired a point shot past Kyle Penton at 14:04.

Danbury's second shot also found the back of the net at 13:01 when Fronduto scored in tight after the Sentinels' defense failed to clear the zone.

Kaiden Kandereka extended the Hat Tricks' lead to 3-1 at 10:53 after a good forecheck on Indiana's breakout. Werber was pulled in favor of Chris Curr.

As in the opening period, the Sentinels controlled the early part of the second period. Danbury still found the net at 9:15. On a two-on-one, Rubtsov put a wrist shot past Curr for his seventeenth of the season and extended the lead to 4-1.

In the third period, Fronduto put the Hat Tricks up 5-1 with his second goal of the night at 14:53 on a high shot that Curr had trouble tracking.

Rubtsov added a short-handed goal for his second of the night at 3:59 to make it 6-1.

With 1:18 remaining in the game, Jakub Volf snuck a backhand past Penton after an offensive zone faceoff win to make it 6-2, which stood as the final.

The Hat Tricks are back on home ice Friday, Feb. 27, against the Empire Division's top-seeded Binghamton Black Bears at 7:30 p.m.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECOS

Zydeco Stun the Continental Division-Leading Lobsters in Statement Win on Star Wars Night

By Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA -The Baton Rouge Zydeco delivered one of their most complete performances of the season Saturday night, knocking off the Continental Division-leading Athens Rock Lobsters 6-3 at the Raising Cane's River Center. The win marks the second time this season the Zydeco have defeated the top team in their division, proving that the underdog still has some bite to them.

Athens struck first early in the opening period, but Baton Rouge quickly responded. Tyler Larwood tied the game midway through the frame, finishing a strong play set up by Chris Ciolek and Jonah Devereux to send the teams into the first intermission even.

The Zydeco seized momentum in the second period, scoring three unanswered goals to take control. Bailey Bilney-Morrissette got the surge started before Curtis Hansen and Matthew Bazarin extended the lead. Larwood played a key role in the offensive push, recording multiple assists and helping Baton Rouge build a commanding 4-1 advantage.

Athens mounted a push in the third period, cutting into the deficit and generating sustained pressure. However, the Zydeco remained composed and leaned on goaltender Bailey Stephens, who stopped 35 shots and delivered several key saves during critical moments to secure the win, in a bounce back preformance that he has more than earned.

Ilnur Madiarov led the offensive charge with two goals, including an empty-netter late to seal the victory. The Zydeco received contributions throughout the lineup in a balanced, disciplined performance that showcased the team's depth and resilience.

The victory provides a significant confidence boost as Baton Rouge continues its push in the second half of the season. With playoff positioning still in reach, the Zydeco have proven they can compete with the best teams in the Continental Division when executing their structured, aggressive style of play.

Tomorrow will be another test for the Zydeco, as they take on the second place team in the Continental (as of writing this) the Monroe Moccasins. Puck drop will be set for 3:05PM Central.

Athens Falls to Baton Rouge for First Time in Franchise History

By Matteen Zibanejadrad

Baton Rouge, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell to the Baton Rouge Zydeco 6-3 Saturday night in the Raising Cane's River Center. It marks the first loss ever for Athens against the Zydeco.

Devyn Mayea took the game's first lead with a shot on a two-on-one rush, but the Zydeco answered back through captain Tyler Larwood just 13 seconds later.

Athens outshot the Zydeco 13-9 in the second period, but it was Baton Rouge who out-scored the visitors. Goals from Bailey Morrissette, Curtis Hansen and Matthew Bazarin gave the hosts a huge 4-1 advantage into the second intermission.

The Zydeco were able to keep the visitors at a safe distance as they had an answer for each of Athens' responses. Garrett Milan fired Athens to within two at 4:22 gone in the third, but Ilnur Madiarov answered back four minutes later.

With the net emptied, Luke Croucher notched his first goal since returning from injury but Madiarov delivered the dagger into an unsupervised cage with less than a minute to go.

The Rock Lobsters (25-8-6-0, 87 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for Hops N' Hockey Night against the Twin City Thunderbirds on March 1st. Puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Prowlers Sweep the Weekend, 4-1

By Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS -After falling twice this weekend Topeka looked to close the gap with the Prowlers and put themselves back within a point of second place in the Empire division. The Scarecrows have a long 7 weeks remaining in the season with countless miles of travel and look to take advantage of the home crowd and support of the Topeka faithful.

Before this game started it appeared to be headed for a donnybrook, but after a fight between Ben Brockway and Avery Smith two seconds in the action became the focus and for the third night in a row Port Huron found the back of the net first as Reginald Millette sent a shot off the foot of a Scarecrows defender that took an odd path and found its way behind Sammy Bernard to give the Prowlers a 1-0 lead at 15:43 of the period.

In the middle frame it didn't take long as the Prowlers entered on a power play and Lukas Lacny took full advantage of the manpower advantage as he waited by the side of the net for a rebound opportunity to hit off Bernard who was sprawled out and Lacny put it behind for the 2-0 lead just 1:23 into the period.

Topeka's Connor Lind found third period magic again as with the goalie pulled on a delayed penalty Lind ripped a shot from the top of the circle and made it a 2-1 game just 3:05 into the period. A little later at 10:56 Jamie Bucell found the net to give Port Huron back their two goal lead 3-1. Millette scored his second of the game with the empty net with 25 seconds to go.

Bernard stopped 31 of 34 in the loss.

Topeka returns home to battle the Baton Rouge Zydeco next Friday night at 7:05pm

Prowlers Complete Crucial Sweep of Scarecrows

By Will Wiegelman

Topeka, KS -The Port Huron Prowlers completed a critical three-in-three sweep of the Topeka Scarecrows with a 4-1 win at Landon Arena on February 21. Port Huron now sits seven points ahead of Topeka for second place in the Empire Division.

"It was a big win," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "It was a great challenge for our group. Games one and two went our way, how do you respond in game three; are you satisfied or hungry for more? I think we got our answer tonight."

Reggie Millette got the scoring started late in the opening period as he stepped over the blue line on a rush. He slid the puck low along the ice and it fooled Sammy Bernard who was sliding the wrong direction.

The Prowlers doubled that lead on a power play early in the second. After Alex Johnson's point shot hit traffic in front, Lukas Lacny found the puck and roofed it to double the lead.

The Scarecrows got one back on a shot by Connor Lind during a delayed penalty, but the two-goal advantage was restored just past the midway point of the period. Blake Anderson flagged down a dump in below the goal line and centered it for Jamie Bucell who finished the second man-advantage goal of the night. Bucell was inserted into the lineup after being unable to go the last two games.

"We thought we had some bad news with [Bucell] with an injury," Paulin said. "It wasn't as bad as we thought. We wanted to hold him out as long as we could this weekend. He wanted to play, he was hungry to play and he said he could. He's not 100%, but he's a warrior."

Millette hit the empty net to seal the sweep for Port Huron.

"The mentality was to treat this like a home game," Millette said. "Walk into the trap and take over the trap as [Luke James] would say."

Matt Graham dished out a pair of assists for the Prowlers while Reid Cooper won his second-straight start with a 32-save performance.

Bernard made 31 stops in the loss.

The Prowlers return to the road next weekend for a three-in-three against the Indiana Sentinels. All three games will be available on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at MONROE MOCCASINS

THUNDERBIRDS EDGE MOCCASINS 4-3 TO SPLIT WEEKEND SERIES

By Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins closed out their final home weekend before a lengthy road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Twin City Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center.

The defeat dropped Monroe to 26-6-4-2-0 on the season, while Twin City improved to 13-20-1-3-0 as the two clubs split their only regular-season meetings of the year. The Thunderbirds wrapped up a seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record after the win.

Monroe opened the scoring midway through the first period when Tucker Scantlebury found the back of the net at 7:35 off assists from Austin Albrecht and Carlos Fornaris. Twin City answered quickly with a power-play goal from Roman Kraemer at 9:18 before Jacob Schnapp gave the Thunderbirds their first lead, 2-1 at 11:38.

The Moccasins pulled even late in the opening frame as Yianni Liarakos snuck one past Chad Purdy on the power play at 19:45, sending the teams into the intermission tied 2-2.

Twin City regained the advantage early in the second period on a goal from Cade Hanley, the first of his career at 2:58, but Monroe responded while shorthanded. Scantlebury scored his second of the night at 10:35 blasting one from the top of the faceoff circle to tie the game at 3-3 heading into the third period.

Despite controlling play in the final frame, Monroe was unable to break through against Thunderbirds goaltender Purdy, who was making just his second career start. Purdy turned aside all 19 shots he faced in the third period, which has been Monroe's strongest period all season.

The Moccasins have outscored opponents 70-30 in the third period, but Dionne Demke scored the game winning goal at 11:24 of the third period to give the Thunderbirds the lead. Monroe finished with a 44-34 advantage in shots but could not solve Purdy at the end.

Monroe will now turn its attention to the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Sunday as the club begins a long road trip that will keep the Moccasins away from the Civic Center until early April.

Thunderbirds Win 4-3 Decision over Moccasins

By Kendall Grayson

Monroe, LA -The Twin City Thunderbirds won a 4-3 road decision over the Monroe Moccasins Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center. Roman Kramer, Jacob Schnapp, Cade Hanley, and Dionne Demke each netted a goal for Twin City in the win.

Tucker Scantlebury opened the scoring at 7:35 of Saturday night's 1st period. His goal was assisted by Austin Albrecht, and gave Monroe a 1-0 lead in the matchup. Twin City responded with back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead in the game. Roman Kraemer scored a powerplay goal at 9:18 of the 1st period to bring the game to a 1-1 tie. Jon Buttitta and Gus Ford each collected an assist on the scoring play. Jacob Schnapp netted an even-strength goal at 11:38 of the 1st period to give Twin City a one-goal lead. Schnapp's goal was assisted by Cade Hanley and Corey Cunningham. The final goal of Saturday's opening period was netted by Yianni Liarakos with 15 seconds to play. Matthew Garcia and Tucker Scantlebury were penalized five minutes each for fighting after center-ice fisticuffs that followed Monroe's game-tying goal. Liarakos' goal was scored on the powerplay, and was assisted by Andrew Bellant and Jared Christy. Monroe outshot Twin City 13-11 in the 1st period, and the 2nd period began in a 2-2 tie.

Cade Hanley scored the first goal of his FPHL career at 2:58 of the middle period to give the Thunderbirds a 3-2 advantage in matchup. Gus Ford and James Farmer each recorded an assist on Hanley's scoring play. Tucker Scantlebury netted his second goal of the contest at 10:35 of the 2nd period to bring the score to 3-3. The goal was scored shorthanded, and was assisted by Jared Christy. Twin City outshot Monroe by a 12-10 margin during Saturday night's 2nd period, and the 3rd period began in a 3-3 tie.

Dionne Demke netted the game-winning goal at 11:24 of Saturday's 3rd period. Demke's goal was his second of the season, and was scored even-strength. Connor Craig and Jacob Schnapp each collected an assist on the scoring play. Monroe elected to lift goaltender Tyler Masternak for an extra attacker during the final minutes of the battle. Thunderbirds' netminder Chad Purdy turned aside multiple Moccasins' shots to secure the victory. Twin City was outshot 19-10 in the 3rd period, and 44-34 overall during the matchup.

Chad Purdy made 41 saves on 44 shots to win the game in net for Twin City. Tyler Masternak dropped the game in net for Monroe in a 30-save-on-34-shot performance. Twin City improved to 17-20-1 in the win.

The Thunderbirds' next home games will be played back-to-back against the Watertown Wolves on Friday, February 27th and Saturday, February 28th. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:05pm ET, and Saturday's matchup will begin at 6:05pm ET.







