Hat Tricks Sweep Weekend Series with 6-2 Win over Sentinels

Published on February 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks extended their winning streak to three games, defeating the Indiana Sentinels 6-2. Genaro Fronduto and Anton Rubtsov both found the back of the net twice.

In the first period, Austin Pickford opened the scoring with a high wrist shot over John Werber's glove at 14:54 on the Hat Tricks' first shot of the game.

After giving up a goal, Indiana put out a strong effort on the ensuing shift and tied the game 1-1 when Richard Colarusso fired a point shot past Kyle Penton at 14:04.

Danbury's second shot also found the back of the net at 13:01 when Fronduto scored in tight after the Sentinels' defense failed to clear the zone.

Kaiden Kandereka extended the Hat Tricks' lead to 3-1 at 10:53 after a good forecheck on Indiana's breakout. Werber was pulled in favor of Chris Curr.

As in the opening period, the Sentinels controlled the early part of the second period. Danbury still found the net at 9:15. On a two-on-one, Rubtsov put a wrist shot past Curr for his seventeenth of the season and extended the lead to 4-1.

In the third period, Fronduto put the Hat Tricks up 5-1 with his second goal of the night at 14:53 on a high shot that Curr had trouble tracking.

Rubtsov added a short-handed goal for his second of the night at 3:59 to make it 6-1.

With 1:18 remaining in the game, Jakub Volf snuck a backhand past Penton after an offensive zone faceoff win to make it 6-2, which stood as the final.

The Hat Tricks are back on home ice Friday, Feb. 27, against the Empire Division's top-seeded Binghamton Black Bears at 7:30 p.m.

