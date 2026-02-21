The Force Was Not Strong with the Wolves on Star Wars Night

Published on February 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







The league leading Binghamton Black Bears took the familiar drive up NYS Rt 81 for the sixth time this season to battle the host Watertown Wolves, for the first of two games this weekend in the Municipal Arena. It's no secret that the Black Bears have dominated the Wolves so far this season, with Watertown only scoring one win in twelve tries, but the Black Bears and Wolves have had some great battles so far.

Just 6:14 into the first, Tyson Kirkby put the Black Bears up 1-0 on a feed from Austin D'Orazio and Ivan Bondernko.It would only take:40 more before the Black Bears would add their second of the first on a Emerson Emery goal, assisted by D'Orazio and Dan Wieber, make it 2-0.

Binghamton's scoring continued at the 11:36 mark when Jesse Anderson lit the lamp, assisted by Bonderenko and Kirkby.

Scott Ramaekers added goal number 4 for Binghamton at 13:15 assisted by Wieber and Emery. At 17:49, Austin D'Orazio added a goal to his two assists on the night making the score 5-0, assisted by Jacob Shankar and Kyle Stephan.

D'Orazio nabbed his 4th point of the first period with his second goal at 19.35, this time assisted by Nicholas Swain and Camron Cervoni.

The Wolves got a little boost from Quinn Chevers when he put Watertown on the board at 19:49, assisted by Ossian Eklund and Trevor Neumann, making the score 6-1 after twenty minutes.

The Bears Jacob Shankar caused a turnover and raced unmolested into the offensive end and scored the 7th goal of the night for Binghamton at the 8:44 mark.

Binghamton's Kyle Stephan added to the scoring onslaught at the 14:30 mark, making the score 8-1 in favor of the Black Bears, assisted by D'Orazio and Bonderenko. The Black Bears Nicholas Swain added his name to the score sheet at 18:46 of the second, with Dan Wieber getting the helper and sending Binghamton to a 9-1 lead after forty minutes of play.

Trevor Neumann would add a second goal for Watertown at the 11:42 mark with the helpers going to Chase DiBari and Marquis Grant-Mentis, making it 9-2.

Kyle Stephan would lengthen the Black Bears lead back to 8 at the 15:06 point of the third, assisted by Bonderenko and Swain.

At 15:37, Trevor Neumann added a third goal for Watertown, making the score 10-3, assisted by Brad Reitter and Hunter Hall.The Wolves added one more goal at 17:53 to tighten the score to 10-4, on an Egor Filippov goal assisted by Konstantin Chernyuk and Steven Klinck, but that's as close as Watertown would get.

The Black Bears and Wolves will drop the puck again on Saturday evening for game two of the weekend starting at 7:30. Doors open at 6:00 in the Watertown Municipal Arena, and tickets are available at the door. If you can't get to the game, you can stream it live on rumble.com, the exclusive home of live Watertown Wolves hockey.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

