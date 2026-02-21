Thunderbirds Set for Road Game against Moccasins

Published on February 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, LA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for tonight's road game against the Monroe Moccasins at the Monroe Civic Center. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 8:05pm ET.

Twin City (16-20-1) returns to action tonight with another road game against Monroe following last night's 6-3 road loss. Nate Keeley, Roman Kraemer, and Jon Buttitta each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds in the loss. Each of Twin City's two goaltenders Boris Babik, and Chad Purdy, played in last night's road game. The Thunderbirds recorded 40 shots on net, and will look to tie this year's two-game season series with the Moccasins in tonight's game. Twin City is now 5-5-0 over the last ten games, and enters tonight's game as the 5th place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. The Thunderbirds' specialty teams scored a powerplay goal for the 31st time this season last night, and also netted a shorthanded goal for the second time this year. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering tonight's road game against Monroe include Gus Ford (23), Zach White (20), and Roman Kraemer (15).

Monroe (28-6-4) won a home game for the 17th time this season in last night's three-goal victory over Twin City. Casey Gerstein (2), Andrew Bellant, Rasmus Asp, Michael Hagan Moe, and Ben Stefanini each scored during last night's win for the Moccasins. Tyler Masternak won the game in net for Monroe in a 37-save-on-40-shot effort. The victory for the Moccasins ended a four-game losing skid, and Monroe enters tonight's matchup against Twin City with a 6-2-2 record over the last ten games. The Moccasins currently trail the Athens Rock Lobsters by one point for the top spot in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. Scoring leaders for Monroe include Austin Albrecht (27), Jared Christy (23), and Yianni Liarakos (20).

Twin City's next home games will be played back-to-back against the Watertown Wolves on Friday, February 27th and Saturday, February 28th. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:05pm ET, and Saturday's matchup will begin at 6:05pm ET.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 8:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







