Prowlers Complete Crucial Sweep of Scarecrows

Published on February 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers completed a critical three-in-three sweep of the Topeka Scarecrows with a 4-1 win at Landon Arena on February 21. Port Huron now sits seven points ahead of Topeka for second place in the Empire Division.

"It was a big win," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "It was a great challenge for our group. Games one and two went our way, how do you respond in game three; are you satisfied or hungry for more? I think we got our answer tonight."

Reggie Millette got the scoring started late in the opening period as he stepped over the blue line on a rush. He slid the puck low along the ice and it fooled Sammy Bernard who was sliding the wrong direction.

The Prowlers doubled that lead on a power play early in the second. After Alex Johnson's point shot hit traffic in front, Lukas Lacny found the puck and roofed it to double the lead.

The Scarecrows got one back on a shot by Connor Lind during a delayed penalty, but the two-goal advantage was restored just past the midway point of the period. Blake Anderson flagged down a dump in below the goal line and centered it for Jamie Bucell who finished the second man-advantage goal of the night. Bucell was inserted into the lineup after being unable to go the last two games.

"We thought we had some bad news with [Bucell] with an injury," Paulin said. "It wasn't as bad as we thought. We wanted to hold him out as long as we could this weekend. He wanted to play, he was hungry to play and he said he could. He's not 100%, but he's a warrior."

Millette hit the empty net to seal the sweep for Port Huron.

"The mentality was to treat this like a home game," Millette said. "Walk into the trap and take over the trap as [Luke James] would say."

Matt Graham dished out a pair of assists for the Prowlers while Reid Cooper won his second-straight start with a 32-save performance.

Bernard made 31 stops in the loss.

The Prowlers return to the road next weekend for a three-in-three against the Indiana Sentinels. All three games will be available on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

