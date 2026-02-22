Sweep in the North Country

Published on February 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears completed the weekend sweep of the Watertown Wolves, defeating them 9-4 on Saturday Night. Tyson Kirkby, Ivan Bondarenko, and Gehrett Sargis each had a pair of goals.

Unlike Friday night, the Wolves were able to capitalize early against the Black Bears. Watertown scored quickly on their first power play of the night at the 4:42 mark. The Wolves held the lead for seven minutes until Tyson Kirkby tied the game at 11:52. A theme in the game was when the Black Bears scored, they normally came in bunches. 36 seconds after the Kirkby goal, Ivan Bondarenko gave Binghamton the lead and they did not look back. Black Bears led 2-1 after one period.

Binghamton rattled off four-straight goals in the second period. The first two came 29 seconds apart from Austin D'Orazio and Bondarenko. 10 minutes flew by with the score at 4-1then Gehrett Sargis and Scott Ramaekers each added a goal 70 seconds apart. Wolves managed another power play goal to end the Binghamton scoring run but still trailed 6-2 going into the second intermission.

Watertown scored 31 seconds into the third period on the power play for the third time in the game. Jacob Shankar was able to answer back with an unassisted goal, then the teams' traded tallies. The Wolves scored their first goal of the night at even strength with eight minutes remaining. Kirkby got the goal back two minutes after, and Sargis capped off the night with his second. Binghamton wins by a final score of 9-4. Kirkby led all skaters with five points. (2g 3a)







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.