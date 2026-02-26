Soaring Eagle Finds New Nest in Binghamton

Published on February 26, 2026

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of forward Tyler Schwindt ahead of this weekend's set against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Schwindt joins the Black Bears after wrapping up his college career at nearby Elmira College.

The recently turned 25-year-old is a native of New Hamburg, Ontario, where he grew up playing youth hockey. He played three seasons of junior hockey in the NOJHL with the Timmins Rock, appearing in 125 games and 10 playoff contests. In his finial year of juniors, Tyler was named Captain of the Rock, and recorded 34 goals and 30 assists.

Schwindt has played the last four seasons with the Elmira College Soaring Eagles. During his time at the NCAA DIII ranks, Schwindt appeared in 79 games and making to the NCAA Quarterfinals in his sophomore year.

Tyler Schwindt becomes the second collegiate-signee of the season for the Black Bears, joining Sam Holy.







