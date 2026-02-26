Columbus Loans Lucas Texmo to the Wasaga River Dragons

Published on February 26, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that defenseman Lucas Texmo has been loaned to the Wasaga River Dragons of the GMHL.

Last season, Lucas skated in 19 regular season games with Wasaga, tallying 19 points (5G, 14A). He also appeared in nine playoff games for the club, adding seven points (4G, 3A).

During the 2025-26 campaign in Columbus, his first in professional hockey, the Ontario native is off to a solid start with 13 points (2G, 11A) in 41 games played.

With Wasaga set to begin another playoff run, Lucas now returns to his junior club. Wasaga captured the North Division title and is currently competing in the division semifinal against the Ville-Marie Pirates in a best-of-five series. The River Dragons are leading the series 1-0, with game two scheduled for tomorrow night.

Wasaga's playoff run could extend through the end of March. If the club advances all the way to the finals, a potential Game 7 would be played on March 31, providing a general timeline for when fans can expect Lucas to return to Columbus.

In addition, defenseman Mike Winn has been activated off of injured reserve, and is expected to be in the lineup this weekend for the home and home against the Breakers.

Columbus will be back in action tomorrow night, for a meeting with the Biloxi Breakers at 7:35PM. Grab your tickets!







