Columbus Back on Winning Track Taking Down Biloxi

February 27, 2026

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons delivered a dominant performance on Friday night, shutting out the Biloxi Breakers 4-0 at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy earned the start between the pipes for the River Dragons, while Anton Borodkin got the nod in goal for the Breakers.

Columbus wasted no time setting the tone, striking just 35 seconds into the contest. Kyle Moore opened the scoring after Mike Winn fired a shot from the blue line. Moore quickly capitalized on the rebound, burying the puck to give the River Dragons an early 1-0 advantage.

The River Dragons extended their lead late in the first period. At the 16:32 mark, Tyler Barrow, Alex Storjohann, and Cody Wickline executed a perfectly timed three-on-two rush. Barrow finished the play with precision, finding the back of the net and, in the process, claiming the league lead in goals.

Columbus carried its momentum into the second stanza. At 15:58 of the period, Kyle Moore netted his second goal of the night after receiving a flawless drop pass from Ryan Hunter. Moore's finish gave the River Dragons a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame.

In the third period, Columbus sealed the victory. With 3:16 remaining in regulation (16:44), Tyler Barrow added his second goal of the game, assisted by Josh Colten and Cody Wickline, putting the finishing touches on a complete team effort.

Roy was outstanding in net, turning aside all 31 shots he faced to secure the shutout victory for Columbus. Borodkin made several key stops but ultimately suffered the loss for Biloxi.

"This was kind of a no flow game," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "I was happy about our compete level, and shoutout to Tyler Roy for making some key saves. Glad to see us bury our chances, too. Excited to do it all over again tomorrow."

Columbus will be back in action tomorrow night, for the second half of a home and home with Biloxi.







