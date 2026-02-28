Tmej Shuts Down the Hat Tricks

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Danbury, CT - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-0 on Friday night. Dominik Tmej stopped all 39 shots he saw and Gehrett Sargis recorded his first hat trick with Black Bears.

For the second-straight Friday night game, the Black Bears stepped off the bus ready to roll. Binghamton scored four goals in the first period, two of which came shorthanded. Gehrett Sargis started the scoring at 2:11 of the first, followed by a pair of shorthanded tallies. CJ Stubbs scored one on a breakaway and Tyson Kirkby added another one 45 seconds later. Binghamton scored twice on the same Danbury man-advantage. Jacob Shankar finished off the period extending his goal-streak to six games as Binghamton led 4-0 after one.

This slowed down in the second period, but the Black Bears still managed to find the goal sheet. Sargis scored right after a power play concluded, giving the Black Bears their fifth of the night. Through two periods, it was all Binghamton. 5-0 Black Bears

Danbury threatened the shutout in tact in the third, but Dominik Tmej withstood the test. Tmej finished with 39 saves, earning the shutout victory, his fourth of the season. Sargis was able to score the only goal of this period as well, securing his first hat trick as a Black Bear. Binghamton wins 6-0.







