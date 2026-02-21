10-Goal Barrage gives BB the Win

Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears scored six goals in the first period on their way to defeating the Watertown Wolves on the road Friday night. Binghamton won the 13th matchup of the season 10-4.

The game started and was decided in the opening frame. Binghamton scored six goals in the first period for the first time this season. Tyson Kirkby started the scoring, then Emerson Emery, Jesse Anderson, Scott Ramaekers, Austin D'Orazio and Kyle Stephan Followed behind the captain. Watertown managed to grab a late goal to get on the board, but it was all Black Bears in period number one.

The Binghamton special teams were able to get involved in the second. After Jacob Shankar scored a breakaway goal, Stephan tallied his second goal of the game, coming on the power play. Dan Wieber, who was playing center instead of defenseman, got back in the goal column, giving the Black Bears a 9-1 after two periods.

The offense did slow down in the third for Binghamton, only scoring one goal. Watertown got their second, ending another Binghamton scoring run. The lone Black Bears goal came off the stick of Stephan, recording a birthday hat trick! The wolves scored some goals late, but the early barrage by Binghamton proved to be to much for Watertown to overcome. Binghamton wins 10-4 on Friday night.







