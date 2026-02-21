Late Surge Sends Hat Tricks to 5-2 Win over Sentinels

Published on February 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks pulled away with four third-period goals to defeat the Indiana Sentinels 5-2 Friday night in the third of four straight meetings between the teams.

After jumping out to a 6-0 lead in shots, Danbury opened the scoring at 7:38 when Kaiden Kandereka put a slap shot past Chris Curr for a 1-0 lead. With the goal, Kandereka now has seven on the season.

The Hat Tricks nearly added to their lead with some good chances in the latter half of the period, but the Sentinels got on the board next when Dalton Anderson tied the game 1-1 at 4:44.

Ten seconds into four-on-four play at 15:27 of the second period, after two roughing minors on Jordon Kromm and Dylan Infantino, Ivan Ponivanov walked the puck down from the blue line. He put a shot past Kyle Penton to give Indiana the 2-1 lead.

In the third period, Danbury found some momentum after killing off a delay-of-game penalty. Kromm opened the final frame's scoring with the tying goal to make it 2-2 at 8:14.

At 4:30, Austin Pickford's point shot was deflected in front by the Sentinels and past Curr for the Hat Tricks' first lead since the opening period.

Fifteen seconds later, at 4:15, Eli Rivers scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season from the left wing to extend Danbury's lead to 4-2.

With 2:23 left, Anton Rubtsov scored into Indiana's empty net for the Hat Tricks' fourth goal of the period to make it 5-2.

The Hat Tricks face the Sentinels for the final meeting of the four-game stretch Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Hamilton Community Ice Arena.

