Thunderbirds Set for Weekend Series against Moccasins

Published on February 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







MONROE, LA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for this weekend's road series against the Monroe Moccasins at the Monroe Civic Center. Puck drop for tonight's matchup is scheduled for 8:05pm ET.

Twin City (16-19-1) bounced back from consecutive losses against the Pee Dee IceCats last weekend and posted a one-goal victory over Pee Dee on Sunday. The Thunderbirds are 5-5-0 over the last ten games and enter this weekend series as the 5th place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. Twin City is 6-11-1 in road games this season, and posted a 5-0-0 record in head-to-head games played against Monroe last year. The Thunderbirds powerplay is 30/155 (19.4%), and Twin City's penalty kill is 104/145 (71.7%) during the 2025-2026 season. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering tonight's opening game of the weekend include Gus Ford (23), Zach White (20), Roman Kraemer (14), and Jan Salak (14).

Monroe (27-6-4) enters tonight's game on a four-game winless skid following losses last weekend to the Athens Rock Lobsters and Topeka Scarecrows. The Moccasins are 6-2-2 over the last ten games, and begin tonight's game one point behind Athens for the top spot in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. Monroe currently leads the division for most penalty minutes (1045) and most regulation wins (25). The Moccasins are 32/135 (23.7%) on the powerplay, and 174/201 (86.6%) on the penalty kill so far this season. Scoring leaders for Monroe include Austin Albrecht (27), Jared Christy (23), and Yianni Liarakos (20).

Twin City's next home games will be played back-to-back against the Watertown Wolves on Friday, February 27th and Saturday, February 28th. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:05pm ET, and Saturday's matchup will begin at 6:05pm ET.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 8:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.