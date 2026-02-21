Columbus Falls, 5-3, to Pee Dee

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Pee Dee IceCats 5-3 Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy started in goal for Columbus, while Sean Kuhn received the nod for Pee Dee.

The IceCats struck first at 18:29 of the opening frame when Vadim Frolov sniped a puck into the cage. Patriks Marcinkevics added another goal while the team was shorthanded late in the period.

The River Dragons got on the board late in the second period, giving the home side a sign of life. Alex Storjohann scored, assisted by Scott Docherty and Tyler Barrow.

In the third period, Patriks Marcinkevics scored again, walking in all alone on Tyler Roy and beating him between the legs.

The River Dragons answered on the power play at 10:01, as Cody Wickline put the biscuit in the basket, assisted by Kirk Underwood and Tyler Barrow.

Patriks Marcinkevics completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal, putting Pee Dee ahead by two goals.

Alexander Jmaeff gave Columbus life late, but a Houston Wilson empty-net goal sealed the game and ended the River Dragons' 11-game winning streak.

Tyler Roy took the loss in net for Columbus, making 24 saves on 28 shots, while Sean Kuhn earned the win for the IceCats.







