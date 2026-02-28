Hat Tricks Shut out by Binghamton as Winning Streak Comes to an End

Published on February 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY, CT - The Hat Tricks' three-game win streak came to an end Friday night as the Binghamton Black Bears defeated Danbury 6-0 at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The game was thrust into action 20 seconds in when Eli Rivers earned a penalty shot after slicing through Binghamton's defensive pair, drawing a hooking call on Jesse Anderson. After looking like the Hat Tricks could take a very early 1-0 lead, Rivers' PK shot was denied by Dominik Tmej.

After the first 20 seconds, it was all Binghamton for the rest of the first period. At 2:11, Gehrett Sargis beat Kyle Penton in front to break the deadlock after a clever feed from Kyle Stephan.

Six minutes later, the Hat Tricks went on the powerplay after a Scott Ramaekers slashing penalty. However, it proved to be a nightmare on the man-advantage. C.J. Stubbs picked up a loose neutral zone puck on the breakaway shorthanded and beat Kyle Penton glove side to make it 2-0. 44 seconds later, Danbury turned it over in their own zone and Tyson Kirkby scored the visitors' second shorthanded goal of the powerplay.

Late in the period, Jacob Shankar converted another breakaway opportunity at 16:12 to make it 4-0 entering the 1st intermission.

The second period was relatively quiet until Gehrett Sargis found the puck in the left circle and beat Penton again at 17:09 for his 2nd goal of the game.

The third period was much the same for the empire division leaders. Off an odd-man rush, Tyler Schwindt found Sargis again, crashing in on goal. Schwindt's pass deflected off Sargis' skate and into the goal, completing the 36-year-old veteran's hat trick. For his 3-goal performance, he earned the 1st star of the game.

Despite being outshot 34-39 by the Hat Tricks, Dominik Tmej and the Black Bears defense managed to hold Danbury scoreless, the first time the Hat Tricks have been shut out since their October 18th 0-3 loss vs Binghamton.

The Hat Tricks will be back in action tomorrow, February 28th in Binghamton against the Black Bears at 7pm to conclude off the home-and-home weekend series.

