River Dragons Slither by Mocassins, 4-3

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Monroe Moccasins 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trevor Babin got the start in goal for the River Dragons, while Tyler Masternak received the nod once again for the visiting Moccasins.

Monroe opened the scoring at 14:32 of the first period when Hagen Moe found the back of the net. Carlos Fornaris and Sam Turner were credited with the assists.

Columbus answered just 30 seconds later. Tyler Barrow ripped a shot from the left circle to even the score, with Cody Wickline and Kirk Underwood recording the assists.

Before the period ended, Barrow struck again, burying a breakaway chance. Wickline picked up his second assist of the night, while Alex Storjohann added another helper in his return to the lineup.

The River Dragons extended their lead less than two minutes into the second period. Cody Wickline capitalized on a loose puck in the blue paint to give Columbus a two goal advantage.

Monroe battled back with goals from Hagen Moe and Tucker Scantlebury, tying the game at three heading into the third period.

The final frame solved nothing, sending the two teams to overtime for the first time this season.

In the extra session, Kyle Moore delivered the game winner, jamming the puck past a sprawled Tyler Masternak. Alex Storjohann earned his third assist of the night on the play, while Tyler Barrow finished with a four point performance.

"Give Monroe credit, they played a perfect road game while short-staffed," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "We figured out their trap in the third period and were able to win what turned out to be a very entertaining game. Their goalie really kept them in it."

Babin stopped 21 shots to earn the win for Columbus. Masternak took the loss for Monroe.

The River Dragons return to action Friday night for the first of three straight games against the Pee Dee IceCats. Fans can watch live on the team's YouTube channel, with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop.







