Legends Game to Return Next Season

Published on March 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club's Legends Game will be back for the 2026-27 campaign.

The franchise is proud to once again celebrate the rich tradition of hockey in Columbus, honoring the players, teams, and moments that have shaped the game in this community. Fans can look forward to a special night that reconnects generations of hockey supporters while recognizing the lasting impact of the sport in the city.

"After a year off, bringing the Legends Game back just feels right," River Dragons COO Jeff Croop commented. "By reducing the frequency, we hope to make the event more special, not just for our fans, but for the players as well, especially those who travel long distances to be part of it. It's about celebrating the players of both organizations that laid the foundation for our current success and creating a truly meaningful experience every time we bring our Legends back together."

Don't miss tonight's game, as the club turns back the clock with the puck dropping at 7:05 p.m. You won't want to miss Columbus taking on Monroe at the Columbus Civic Center for the final time this season. Reserve your spot!







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