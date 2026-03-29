Lobsters Fall against Twin City in First Overtime Loss of Campaign

Published on March 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell in overtime for the first time this season in a 4-3 game against the Twin City Thunderbirds Saturday night at the Fairgrounds Arena.

Athens fell behind first after Roman Kraemer snapped home a one-timer off of a lateral pass from Kayson Gallant 13:47 through the contest.

After being out-shot 19-4 in the first period, a 5-on-3 power play goal from Eric Neiley tied the game up at 1-1 in the second. The fifth goal in four games since Neiley's return from the SPHL came at the 7:37 mark of the middle frame.

The Thunderbirds would have a 5-on-3 of their own to strike back on, and strike back they did. Kraemer netted his second of the game with seven minutes left in the second period.

Jon Buttitta extended the lead to 3-1 just 1:36 into the third period, but the Cardiac Crustaceans began to show life. Goals from Jesse Lowell and Carter Shinkaruk pulled Athens level at 3-3 with six minutes to go.

The game needed overtime to find a decider, and an unfortunate snap of a stick sent Kayson Gallant on a breakaway on the three-on-three. Gallant burned his former team to ensure the Rock Lobsters wouldn't sweep the season series and Twin City became the first team to defeat Athens in overtime this season.

The Rock Lobsters (33-9-7-1, 114 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow afternoon for Pucks and Paws at 4:05 p.m.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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