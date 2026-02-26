River Dragons Acquire Ben Stefanini from Indiana

Published on February 26, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has acquired forward Ben Stefanini from the Indiana Sentinels, in exchange for a player to be named later.

Stefanini, a 27-year-old forward out of Framingham, Massachusetts, has played 98 FPHL games between this season and last, all with the Monroe Moccasins. During his time in Lousiana, the 5-11, 205-pound forward accumulated 47 points (18G, 29A).

Prior to beginning his professional career, Stefanini skated with current River Dragons Ryan Galvin and Tyler Barrow at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

"Ben is an extremely hard-working player with sneaky skill and a high hockey IQ," forward Ryan Galvin said. "I'm really happy now that I get to be on the same side as him again instead of competing against him."

Check out our exclusive buy three get one FREE ticket offer for the February 27 game against the Biloxi Breakers and enjoy the perfect night out. Take advantage HERE!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.