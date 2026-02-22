River Dragons Lose to Pee Dee on Military Night, 4-3 in Overtime

Published on February 22, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Pee Dee IceCats, 4-3, in overtime Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trevor Babin got the start in goal for Columbus, while former River Dragon Breandan Colgan tended the net for Pee Dee.

The River Dragons opened the scoring on the power play, as Ryan Hunter found the back of the net. Tyler Barrow and Alex Storjohann picked up assists on the goal.

Just 66 seconds into the second period, Alexander Legkov capitalized on a breakaway opportunity, beating Babin upstairs to tie the game.

The second period ended in a 1-1 deadlock, but not without fireworks, as the frame featured three separate fights.

Alexander Jmaeff started the sequence of tussles with a bout against Jordan Popoff. Moments later, Skate Skalde dropped the gloves with Domenic Della Cavita. Finally, with Divyne Apollon and Georges Laraque on the ice appearing ready to square off, Scott Docherty stepped in instead and delivered a decisive beatdown on Apollon.

In the third period, the IceCats grabbed the lead when newcomer Noah Robinson found the back of the net.

A few minutes later, Joel Texmo evened the score at 2-2, with Kyle Moore earning the assist.

Houston Wilson restored Pee Dee's advantage with a power-play goal midway through the period.

With just 29 seconds remaining in regulation, Josh Colten tied the game off a net-front feed, forcing overtime.

After a back-and-forth extra session, Legkov played hero, scoring from the high slot to secure the 4-3 victory for the IceCats.

Colgan earned the win in goal for Pee Dee, while Babin was tagged with the overtime loss for Columbus.

Check out our exclusive buy three get one FREE ticket offer for the February 27 game against the Biloxi Breakers and enjoy the perfect night out.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2026

River Dragons Lose to Pee Dee on Military Night, 4-3 in Overtime - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.