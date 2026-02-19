River Dragons Sign Georges Laraque as Celebrity Player

Published on February 19, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has signed former NHL forward Georges Laraque as a celebrity player, in anticipation of the club's Military Appreciation Game this Saturday night.

Laraque, 49, is a native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and has played 695 career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Montreal Canadiens throughout his career in professional hockey.

"I'm really looking forward to coming to Columbus," Georges Laraque said. "I'm excited to meet the guys, get on the ice with them, connect with the fans, and help honor those who serve. It's going to be an incredible night."

In the NHL, Laraque posted 153 points (53G, 100A). He also notched 1,126 penalty minutes throughout his career, and was widely known as one of the most prolific fighters in the NHL's history.

Laraque will wear #36 with the River Dragons.

Columbus will be back in action tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. for a home ice tilt with the Pee Dee IceCats. Grab your tickets!







