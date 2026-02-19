Sam Holy Signs as 1st Collegiate-Signee of the Year

Published on February 19, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of new, rookie defenseman, Sam Holy, ahead of the upcoming games this weekend.

Holy has played the last four seasons at the NCAA DIII level. He spent his first three years at Northland College in Ashland, WI, and played this season at Beloit College in Beloit, WI. In his junior year at Northland College, Holy served as team captain and blocked 41 shots. Over the last four seasons, Holy has played in 93 games. He stands at 6'4" and weighs-in at 215 pounds adding another left-handed shot to the Black Bears blue line group.

The 24-year-old is a native of Chicago, IL, and played three seasons of AAA before playing three years in juniors. Holy becomes the first collegiate-signee of the season for the Black Bears, which will not count towards the 20-man active roster.

Holy must appear in five regular season games to be eligible for the playoffs.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.