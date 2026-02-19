Bellefeuille's Guide to Danbury's Best Bites

Published on February 19, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







While Hat Tricks forward Austan Bellefeuille is known to set up goals for his teammates on the ice - he's second on the team with 20 assists - off the ice, he's just as adept at setting the table, guiding his teammates to some of Danbury's best spots to grab a bite.

A native of Framingham, Massachusetts, Bellefeuille grew up dining in Boston's North End, a small neighborhood in Suffolk County known for its historic sites and Italian cuisine. It's no surprise he developed an eye for restaurants worth trying and a refined taste for good food.

Drawing from his appreciation of local eats, Bellefeuille shares his personal favorites, from go-to quick hits, all the way to his dessert of choice.

QUICK HITS

Froggy's | Brookfield, CT

First introduced to Bellefeuille by teammate Noah Robinson, Froggy's is a deli just 10 minutes north of Danbury Ice Arena in Brookfield that specializes in fresh breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Hat Tricks fans are most likely to run into the second-year forward there in the morning, when he chooses from the shop's 25 breakfast sandwich options.

Bellefeuille typically sticks with the classics - a bacon, egg and cheese or a sausage, egg and cheese - reliable staples that fuel him before or after hitting the ice.

"That's a really good spot," Bellefeuille said. "I went there when we got back from Blue Ridge. They have really good breakfast sandwiches."

Robeks | Danbury, CT

After practice, Bellefeuille often heads to Robeks on Federal Road in Danbury, a smoothie franchise that offers fresh, made-to-order drinks. The menu features flavors such as Strawnana Berry, Polar Pineapple, Mahalo Mango and Berry Brilliance.

When he visits, Bellefeuille has more than 25 flavors to choose from, but prefers Strawnana Berry, which features strawberries, bananas, frozen yogurt and apple juice.

"It's like a fast casual type of spot," Bellefeuille said. "Its always nice to hit those spots after practice."

ENTREES

Square One Bar & Grill | Danbury, CT

When Bellefeuille's looking for a sit-down spot, Square One Bar & Grill on Mill Plain Road in Danbury is a top option. The menu features a collection of classic bar food, including sandwiches, wings and tacos.

Bellefeuille's choice? Any of the eight burger options on the menu, like the classic burger with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun; the smash burger - two patties with smashed onions, double cheddar cheese, pickles and the restaurant's special sauce; or the pub burger, which features a sunny-side-up egg, cheddar cheese and garlic aioli.

"Square One is really good, they have really good pub food," Bellefeuille said. "Any burger on the menu is fantastic."

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Della Francesca | Danbury, CT

After being traded to the Danbury from the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Sept. 4, 2025, one of Bellefeuille's first interactions with Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante was about local restaurants.

"AJ, he's Italian, and I love Italian food," Bellefeuille said. "I texted AJ, and I was like, 'You got any good recs for some Italian spots?'"

Galante recommended Della Francesca on Mill Plain Road, Danbury's taste of Italy since 2007. On the menu, patrons will find a selection of Italian options, highlighted by the various Pasta, chicken and seafood dishes.

Bellefeuille usually orders chicken parmesan or bolognese, but his favorite dish comes from Della Francesca's special menu. Known as pasta alla ruota, the pasta is tossed and finished inside a hollowed-out wheel of cheese.

"They cook the pasta right in front of you. I ended up taking a couple of guys there, and we love it, so we've been back a couple times," Bellefeuille said. "It's a little pricey, but you get what you pay for; it's really good food."

LATE-NIGHT BITES

TK's American Cafe | Danbury, CT

Open until midnight on weekends, TK's American Cafe is Bellefeuille's preferred destination for a postgame meal. What makes it special isn't choosing from one of the cafe's 76 wing flavors or its partnership with the Hat Tricks, but who Bellefeuille shares it with.

His mother, Karen Dmohowski, attends every home game and joins him at TK's. The two order 15 signature Hat Tricks wings in Buffalo hot, honey and Toronto seasoning.

"By the time we get done with the game and do autographs, I'll usually go there," Bellefeuille said. "They have really good wings and really good pub-style food."

SWEET TREAT

Sonic Drive-In | Danbury, CT

No local food guide would be complete without a sweet treat, and Bellefeuille's is no exception. He spends a lot of time on the ice, but when he's off it, he enjoys ice cream from the Sonic Drive-In on White Street in Danbury.

The fast-food chain is known for its drink and slushie menu, but Bellefeuille's top pick is the chocolate peanut butter shake, which is hand-mixed with Reese's peanut butter cups.

"I usually hit Sonic a few times a week," Bellefeuille said. "I'm definitely a big ice cream guy."

For Bellefeuille, finding a good meal is almost as important as setting up a goal. Whether he's fueling up before practice with teammates, grabbing a postgame bite with family, or treating himself to a milkshake, the forward knows where to find the best flavors in Danbury - and he's not humble about it.

"I love going out to eat, and a lot of the guys enjoy it as well," Bellefeuille said. "It's just another opportunity to spend time together and build memories."

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 20 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m.) at the Hamilton Community Ice Arena, to take on the Indiana Sentinels.







