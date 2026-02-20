Veteran Peavey Lifts Young Sents' over Hat Tricks: Indiana Beats Danbury 3 - 2

The Indiana Sentinels broke Danbury hearts going into the 2026 Valentine's Day weekend with a 3 - 2 Shootout Victory over the Hat Tricks this past Friday Night. It was the Sentinels first and only road trip of the season to Danbury, CT where they would face a familiar foe; granted one they had not seen since Oct. 26th of 2025. Although it was not Indiana's first dance with the magic rabbits, this was Head Coach Everett Thompson's first go around with the Sents' when facing the hoodini-ous hares. With both of these teams still trying to make a late season push for the playoffs all six of the points up for grabs this past weekend were crucial to both squads.

The Sents' would have a slow start to the game falling behind 0 - 2 just 5 minutes into the 2nd period. Danbury looked to keep things rolling for the shutout victory. The Sentinels Alternate Captain #83 Bohdan Zinchenko had other plans, however. With 4:27 left in the 2nd period he would receive a pass from new Indiana acquisition, #51 Jakub Volf for the Sents' first score of the night. Tonight was also Bohdan's 100th FPHL Game making his 12th goal of the season even more special. Indiana's point leader on the season #42 Ethan Esposito, would show up when his team needed him most. With just 44 ticks remaining in the same period, "Espo" found nylon off the end of his stick from a beautiful cross-ice pass cooked up by #6 Jhuwon Davis to tie things up at 2 goals a piece. #37 Goaltender Chris Curr would lock down the pipes for the remainder of the game, not allowing a single shot to enter for the last 36:27. Curr would go on to secure the 1st Star of the game.

The contest would need extra time and so the additional 5 minutes of 3 vs 3 came and went. Still, tied: A winner needed to be declared. A shootout was about to be underway. Goaltender Chris Curr, still holding strong, 32 saves thus far with at least 3 more stops to come. #5 Maxius Marek-Tortarella would have the first attempt for Indiana. The 23-year old Canadian would try a wrister glove side but was snatched by the Danbury Goaltender. The second attempt for the Sents' would go to their team's points leader on the season, #42 Ethan Esposito. "Espo" took a quicker approach, looking for his second shootout winning goal of the season (his first coming back on Dec. 26th 5 - 4 F/SO). He would try to take a snapshot over the tender's short side but was denied by the Hat Tricks this time around. It all came down to the Sentinels most recent signee, the Veteran wearing #17 Blake Peavey.

Peavey, who some fans may recognize from his days with the Carolina Thunderbirds (now the Twin City Thunderbirds) where he played 100 games with the club from 2021 - 2023 accumulating 40 goals and nearly 70 total points. Peavey last played in the FPHL in 2023-2024 for the (now defunct) Elmira River Sharks. His last game played for them was in March of 2024. Blake started at mid-ice, puck lightly balancing off the end of his twig as he slowly made his approach to the net. He skates right, loops back left, fakes right, looks left, shoots top shelf glove side... He Shoots, He SCORES! Blake Peavy scores his first goal in an Indiana Sentinels uniform and it's an overtime shootout game winner; Blake's first FPHL score in nearly 2 years. Welcome back to the Fed, Mr. Peavey. Indiana would win the contest 3 - 2 F/SO and snag their 9th win of the season; the team's second in overtime.

