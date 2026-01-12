Sentinels Look to Guard Home Ice vs. River Dragons

The Indiana Sentinels are well rested after a much-needed weekend off. They had just finished a streak of five games in a nine-day span from December 26th - January 3rd. It was a tough stretch for the Sentinels where they picked up only one win and four total points with a couple of overtime losses mixed against Blue Ridge and Port Huron. However, it has still been a very good last month or so for the Sentinels, as they are 5-3-2 in their last ten games played. Indiana will host a struggling Columbus River Dragons this weekend at the Hamilton Community Ice Arena for the first meeting in franchise history.

Columbus has no wins in their last six games and has picked up only one point in that time (0-5-1-0). They still find themselves in 3rd place in the Continental Division but have fallen far off the race for the top spots in the Division. On December 27th, they were only ten points behind for 2nd place, and twelve points behind for first place. Today, they are 24 points behind 2nd place, and 25 points behind for 1st place. It will be an important weekend for the Indiana Sentinels to get back on the winning track for the first time in 2026. Indiana has struggled on home soil this season picking up only two wins in thirteen games, however those two wins coming in back-to-back games December 20th and 26th.

It was a hard-fought weekend for an injury ravaged Indiana Sentinels squad against the Port Huron Prowlers two weeks ago. Friday night, the Sentinels held a 3-1 lead heading into the 3rd period where the Prowlers clawed their way back, forced overtime and stole an extra point away from the Sentinels 4-3 in overtime. Saturday's game was a bit more one sided as the Prowlers took an early 3-0 lead in the first period and would not relinquish that throughout the contest. The Sentinels would walk away with a 5-1 defeat and a fourth straight loss. Sentinels Head Coach Everett Thompson spoke earlier today about the importance of a weekend like this where a younger Sentinels group takes on a struggling River Dragons group and how to not take a struggling team for granted. "We are finally healthy after three weeks of guys battling through sickness and injuries," Thompson said. "We really were fighting the injury bug and still pulled out some points during that time. It shows how resilient this group is." This weekend will see the return of Bohdan Zinchenko who has been out since December 5th with an injury. "We expect him to come and play the way the was before the injury."

Heading into this weekend, there are a few players to keep an eye on to continue their hot play. Columbus had three players who carried the offensive load:

#10 Cody Wickline - 0 goals, 6 assists, 6 points

#8 Tyler Barrow - 4 goals, 1 assist, 5 points (Hat Trick 1/9 vs Blue Ridge)

#4 Alex Storjahann - 1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points

Outside of this grouping, it was a quiet weekend for the River Dragons offensively. From a defensive perspective, they really had a tough time keeping the puck out of their net giving up 16 goals in 3 games. For your Indiana Sentinels, it was a low scoring weekend against the Prowlers, but they had three guys that ignited the offense:

#88 Jonas Leas - 2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points

#29 Dalton Anderson - 2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points

#19 Denver Craig - 0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points

Tickets are still available for both games this weekend, so come out and support the Sentinels! First responders and veterans will get a discount at the door with an ID for $14 tickets. Puck drop will be 7:30pm ET both Friday and Saturday night. If you can't catch us in person, make sure to tune in to YouTube where Jim Mirabello and Andy Poetzinger will be on the call.







