Topeka Scarecrows Continue to Make Moves

Published on January 12, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have made a trade with the Biloxi Breakers to acquire Forward Aldiyar Nurlan, Defenseman Grant Bondy, and a future consideration in exchange for Lare Pahtayken and Kyle Heitzner.

Nurlan, a 21-year-old forward from Kazakhstan, has played 17 games for the Biloxi Breakers after spending the majority of last year and the beginning of this season with HK Almaty in the Kazakhstan league. In his 17 games Aldiyar has been a point a game player with 7 goals and 10 assists for the Breakers showing an offensive nose for the net as well as having a great vision with the puck.

Bondy, a 27-year-old defenseman from Newport,MI, joined the FPHL this season making his debut with the Watertown Wolves before moving to the Breakers. In 23 games Grant has been a shutdown force for a Breakers team who has struggled to stop offenses and has chipped in 6 assists to bolster offensive production. Prior to joining the FPHL Bondy played three years of ACHA II at Florida Gulf Coast University.

"We saw a lot of the Breakers these past couple weeks and despite their spot in the standings it was easy to see the talent there. Aldiyar Nurlan is a strong offensive player and will add to our offensive corps that found some scoring these last couple weeks, while Grant Bondy adds some defensive depth we have been a little short on with our current injuries. " Coach Robbie Nichols said of the pickups. "We appreciate everything Lare did for us in his time here in Topeka as he has been a great guy for the team and a hard worker."

Topeka plays at home this weekend as the Baton Rouge Zydeco come to town for a Friday,Saturday and Sunday three in three. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the Cable Dahmer Box Office.







