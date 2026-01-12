Jonny Ruiz 200-Goal Party - Tuesday, January 13th 6 - 8 PM - Axe Tricks Lounge

This Tuesday, January 13th, from 6:00-8:00 PM, the Danbury Hat Tricks invite you to join us for a special celebration in the Axe Tricks Lounge at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The evening will honor our Captain, #19 Jonny Ruiz, as we celebrate an incredible milestone - his 200th professional goal.

Fans of all ages are welcome, and we're looking forward to a fantastic night filled with community, gratitude, and Hat Tricks pride. The organization has planned several presentations and gifts for Jonny in recognition of this outstanding achievement.

We also know what JR has meant to you - the fans and the Danbury community.

If you would like to be part of the program and present Jonny with a small token or symbol of appreciation for all the unforgettable moments he's given us, you are more than welcome to do so.

If you're looking for ideas, Jonny is a big fan of:

The Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Eagles (tough timing... poor guy!)

Golf

And taking his family out for a great dinner

We hope you'll join us as we celebrate our Captain.

Please RSVP to herm@danburyhattricks.com

Jonny Ruiz Collects goal #200

#19 scores

19 seconds on the clock

On 1/9







