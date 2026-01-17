Opportunistic Hat Tricks Hold off Prowlers, Win 3-2

Published on January 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks snapped the Port Huron Prowlers' seven-game winning streak to earn their first win over Port Huron this season.

Despite being outshot 12-3 in the first period, the Hat Tricks opened the scoring for the first time since Jan. 3. Defenseman Kadyn Fennell tipped in a point shot from Ian Tookenay past Port Huron goaltender Reid Cooper at 17:26 for the 1-0 lead.

In Hat Tricks-Prowlers fashion, the opening period also featured two fights. Danbury forward Joshua Tomasi and Port Huron forward Jamie Bucell dropped the gloves at 17:52, while Hat Tricks defenseman Jameson Milam fought Prowlers forward Matt Graham at 13:37.

Danbury flipped the script in the second period, outshooting Port Huron 12-10 and controlling the pace of play. Midway through the frame, Hat Tricks forward Eli Rivers scored on a breakaway to extend the lead to 2-0 at 9:08.

Danbury's trade for Rivers looks better with each game. With the goal, the third-year forward now has five goals in three games with the Hat Tricks and 12 on the season.

The Hat Tricks had chances to extend the lead further. On the penalty kill after a delay-of-game call on Danbury forward Genaro Fronduto, Rivers and Noah Robinson each had shorthanded breakaways within 20 seconds. Still, Cooper turned both aside to keep the score 2-0.

The Prowlers nearly cut the deficit to one goal at 15:45 of the third period when, during a pile-up in front of the Hat Tricks' net, goaltender Kyle Penton covered a puck sitting directly on the goal line as Port Huron crashed the net.

Following slashing and hooking penalties on Danbury forward Austan Bellefeuille and Prowlers forward Austin Fetterly that resulted in four-on-four play, Hat Tricks forward Anton Rubtsov extended his point streak to six games with a breakaway goal after intercepting a Port Huron pass at 13:13 to make it 3-0.

The Prowlers avoided the shutout at 10:17 when Bucell made a pass through the offensive zone for forward Lukas Lacny, who tapped it in on the backdoor to cut the Danbury lead to 3-1.

Nearing the five-minute mark, Prowlers forward Reginald Millette skated through the neutral zone with speed, closed in on Penton and beat him with a high wrist shot on a two-on-one to make it a one-goal game, 3-2.

Despite a pulled goalie and extended offensive-zone time late for Port Huron, the Hat Tricks held on for the 3-2 win.

Danbury returns Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for the second game of the road weekend series against the Prowlers.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Jan. 17 (6:05 p.m.) in Port Huron, MI to take on the Port Huron Prowlers. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.