Moccasins Extend Streak to 15 with Dominant 9-3 Road Win over Biloxi

Published on January 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Monroe Moccasins continued their relentless run through the Continental Division on Wednesday night, scoring four unanswered goals in the first period and riding Michael Hagan Moe's four-goal night to a commanding 9-3 victory over the Biloxi Breakers at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The win extended Monroe's winning streak to 15 games and improved the Moccasins to 9-2-2-1-0 on the road. Monroe also stretched its dominance over Biloxi to 11 straight wins in the season series, with tomorrow night's matchup marking the final meeting of the 12-game regular-season slate.

Monroe set the tone early, exploding for four first period goals. Moe opened the scoring at 3:28 before adding a second at 10:39 with assists from Yianni Liarakos and Tyler Masternak. Austin Albrecht and Dean Balsamo added two more to close out the period, giving Monroe a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Moccasins continued their scoring in the second period with Sam Turner and Moe again finding the back of the net to make it 6-0. Biloxi responded with a pair of goals, coming from Aimy Royer at 14:52 and Kyle Heitzner on a breakaway at 18:13 to generate some momentum going into the final period.

Monroe closed it in the third period with three goals, pushing their season total to 62 goals in the final frame. Liarakos, Moe and Casey Gerstein all found the net as Monroe cruised to a 9-3 victory. Moe led the way with four goals and an assist, earning first-star of the game. Monroe outshot Biloxi 66-21.

With the victory, Monroe reclaimed first place in the continental division ahead of Athens and improved to 22-4-2-2-0 overall, while Biloxi fell to 5-22-1-1-0. The Moccasins will look to complete the season sweep of the Breakers in the series finale tomorrow night in Biloxi.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.