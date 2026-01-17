Mocs Sweep Season Series

BILOXI, MS - One last chance for David to slay Goliath as the Breakers and Moccasins hit the sheet for one final go. In a competitive battle that came down to the final period, Monroe was able to outlast Biloxi en route to a 3-goal-3rd and with it a 6-3 win.

Hard to believe the Moccasins and Breakers would be squaring off for the 12th and final time Saturday night in Biloxi, and the fans were looking to witness a big time upset. Monroe came out hot and ready, taking just 2:54 off the clock before Jared Christy potted a powerplay goal to make it 1-0. Biloxi was not going to go away quietly, and the answer came at 4:06 with Brandon Lucchesi scoring just outside the crease off an initial Lare Pahtayken shot to tie the game at 1. A couple moments later the Breakers headed to the powerplay and cashed in with rookie DonHeaven Veilleux sniping over the glove of Egbert to put his group ahead at 2-1. Everything was coming up Biloxi, and heading to another powerplay they looked to tack on another mark. However, Austin Albrecht had other plans. Forcing a turnover at the Breaker blue line, Albrecht finished with a snapshot for his 3rd shorthanded goal of the season to lock things up at 2 with exactly 9 minutes remaining. A few more scrums took place in the backhalf, with AJ Schlepp being ejected for continuing an altercation and inciting an opponent. Physicality seemed to be a theme that would pick up in the final 40, but only time would tell. Tied at 2, the teams went to the room with Monroe leading 13-12 in shots.

The second period began similar to the first, with Monroe striking early. At 4:16, Casey Gerstein fired a rocket to the far side over the shoulder of Sharma to restore the Moccasins' lead at 3-2. Every time it felt like the Mocs were going to pull away, the Breakers would storm back with pressure of their own. Back and forth we went, with Masternak and Sharma both refusing to give an inch. It was a clean period as well, with neither side taking a single penalty minute in the middle chapter. In the closing moments of the 2nd, Kyle Heitzner forced a turnover off a great forecheck and found Aimy Royer for a one-timer from the honey-hole to tie the contest at 3 with just over a minute to go. The clock hit triple zeros with the game deadlocked once more, and the Mocs holding a 31-28 shot advantage.

The 36th out of 36 total periods in this season series was set to kick off, deadlocked at 3. After both teams exchanged some chances early, a Brandon Lucchesi high-sticking call put the Mocs back on the powerplay. Sure enough they would cash in, with Kyler Matthews ripping the pill high and tight past Sharma to put Monroe ahead 4-3 with 13 minutes left to play. Unfortunately, the frame was lopsided in Monroe's favor. They controlled the tempo, shots, and possession the rest of the way. The dagger came at 17:41 with Jared Christy sliding a no-look shot through the five-hole of Sharma to make it 5-3. An empty netter from Hagan Moe cemented a 6-3 victory for the Snakes, who with it sweep the 12 game season series against Biloxi. Monroe outshot Biloxi 25-9 in their 3-goal 3rd.

The Breakers fall to 6-23-1, and will hit the road for a pair with the Athens Rock Lobsters next Friday and Saturday at Akins Ford Arena. Monroe improves to 25-4-2, and will carry a 16 game win streak back to the Monroe Civic Center for a 2 game set next Friday and Saturday with the Topeka Scarecrows.







