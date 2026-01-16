Thunderbirds Set for Road Series against Bobcats

WYTHEVILLE, VA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for this weekend's road series against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at Hitachi Energy Arena. Puck drop for tonight's matchup between the Thunderbirds and Bobcats is set for 7:30pm ET.

Twin City (11-15-1) returns to action this weekend after dropping consecutive home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena last weekend against the Binghamton Black Bears. The Thunderbirds will play four games in a row against the Bobcats over the next two weekends. Twin City will host Blue Ridge on Saturday, January 24th after playing three consecutive road games against the Bobcats at Hitachi Energy Arena. Beginning tonight, ten of Twin City's next eleven games will be played on the road. The Thunderbirds have won three of the first six games against the Bobcats in this year's twelve-game season series. Twin City posted three consecutive home wins over Blue Ridge on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, and Friday, January 2nd, 2026. Each team has scored twenty total goals to this point in the season series. Twin City has won two of its first ten games played on the road in the 2025-2026 regular season. The Thunderbirds enter tonight's game as the 4th place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. Scoring leaders for Twin City include Gus Ford (19), Zach White (16), and Roman Kraemer (8). Jan Salak has scored nine goals for the Thunderbirds this season, but is currently on injured reserve, and will not play in this weekend's series.

Blue Ridge (13-15-1) posted two road wins over the Columbus River Dragons last weekend at the Columbus Civic Center. The Bobcats are 4-5-1 in their last ten games, and enter this weekend's series as the 4th place team in the FPHL's Empire Division standings. Blue Ridge carries a brief three-game winning streak into tonight's game. The Bobcats previously posted wins over the Thunderbirds this season on Friday, October 24th, 2025, Friday, November 14th, 2025, and Saturday, January 3rd, 2026. Blue Ridge will play five of its next six games on home ice, with it's only road game coming against Twin City at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Saturday, January 24th at 6:05pm ET. Scoring leaders for the Bobcats entering this weekend's series include Justin Daly (14), Brandon Reller (11), and Dustin Jesseau (8). Blue Ridge will return to action next weekend with a home and home series against Twin City.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:30pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







