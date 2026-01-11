Thunderbirds Drop Home Game to Black Bears

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a home game Saturday night to the Binghamton Black Bears by a final score of 4-1. Zach White netted Twin City's only goal of the matchup during the 2nd period. The Thunderbirds will host the Blue Ridge Bobcats in the organization's next home game on Saturday, January 24th at 6:05pm ET. Tickets to all home games may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236.

Tyson Kirkby scored twice during Saturday's opening period to give Binghamton a 2-0 lead in the matchup. Kirkby's first goal of the night was netted on the powerplay at 5:58 of the 1st period. Gavin Yates and Austin D'Orazio each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Kirkby scored a powerplay goal at 10:03 of the 1st period. Ivan Bondarenko and CJ Stubbs assisted on the goal. Twin City was outshot by a 27-4 margin during the opening period, and trailed by two goals entering the 2nd period.

Zach White scored his sixteenth goal of the season at 7:12 of Saturday's 2nd period to bring the game to a 2-1 score. Connor Craig and Josh Labelle each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Gavin Yates netted an even-strength goal for the Black Bears at 12:44 of the 2nd period to give Binghamton a two-goal lead in the matchup. Twin City outshot Binghamton 15-13 during the middle period, but trailed by a 3-1 margin entering Saturday's final period.

Nicholas Swain scored the only goal of Saturday's 3rd period to give Binghamton a 4-1 victory. Kyle Stephan and Zac Sirota each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot 15-3 in the 3rd period, and 55-22 overall during the matchup. The Thunderbirds dropped to 11-15-1 overall in the 2025-2026 season in the loss.

Boris Babik made 51 saves on 55 shots and recorded the loss in goal for Twin City. Dominik Tmej collected the win in net for Binghamton in a 21-save-on-22-shot effort.

