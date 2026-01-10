Moccasins Win 13th Straight with OT Victory

Published on January 10, 2026

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins added another milestone to their historic run Friday night, earning their first overtime win at home this season with a 3-2 victory over the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Monroe Civic Center.

The win extended Monroe's winning streak to 13 games and improved the Moccasins to 13-2-0-0-0 on home ice. Monroe also moved to 7-1 against Baton Rouge this season in the eighth meeting between the in-state rivals.

Monroe struck first midway through the opening period when Jared Christy capitalized on the power play at 6:57, finishing a feed from Michael Hagan Moe. Baton Rouge answered short handed late in the frame, as Narek Aleksanyan tied the game at 15:17 to send the teams into the intermission even at 1-1.

The Zydeco took their first lead of the night early in the second period when Jake Cox scored at 5:22. Despite heavy pressure from Monroe, which finished the night with a 45-21 edge in shots; the Moccasins trailed 2-1 entering the third period.

Monroe broke through at 4:25 of the third when Landon Johnson had his shot redirected and past Zydeco goaltender Connor Green to even the score. The Moccasins continued to press throughout the period but were unable to find the go-ahead goal in regulation.

Overtime lasted just 1:11 as the captain Frank Schumacher ended it on a 2 on 1, burying the game-winner off a setup from Carlos Fornaris to seal Monroe's first home overtime victory of the season.

Christy finished with a goal and an assist, while Schumacher and Johnson each found the back of the net. Monroe controlled play throughout the night, outshooting Baton Rouge in every period. With the win, the Moccasins continued to set the pace atop the Continental Division and remained one of the league's hottest teams.

The Zydeco will have a chance to respond as the two teams meet again Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center.







