Hat Tricks Fall 8-5, Split Weekend Series with Watertown

Published on January 10, 2026

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks dropped the second game of the weekend series, losing 8-5 to the Watertown Wolves after allowing six straight goals in the second period.

Much like Friday's game, the Wolves opened the scoring in the first period. The Hat Tricks failed to clear the defensive zone, and Watertown forward Egor Filippov snuck a wrist shot past Danbury goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez to put the Wolves up 1-0 at 12:24.

The Hat Tricks responded with consistent offensive zone pressure through much of the opening period, testing Wolves goaltender Breandan Colgan. Danbury solved Colgan at 4:54, when forward Eli Rivers scored his second goal as a Hat Trick in as many games off a rebound in front to even the score at 1-1.

At 17:26 in the second period, Danbury defenseman Greg Susinski put a shot on net from the point that was batted down by Colgan. Rivers, once again positioned in front, found the puck on his stick for his second goal of the night to give the Hat Tricks the 2-1 lead.

Ten seconds later, Danbury forward Noah Robinson scored for the first time since Dec. 13, recording his ninth goal of the season on a quick rush to make it 3-1. The Hat Tricks then surrendered six consecutive goals

On a Watertown power play, Wolves defenseman Konstantin Chernyuk's point shot slid past Gonzalez low, making it 3-2 at 14:50. Then, Watertown forward Quinn Chevers beat Gonzalez in tight for consecutive goals at 12:35 and 11:30, respectively, putting the Wolves up 4-3.

After a failed clearing attempt by Hat Tricks defenseman Jackson Legro, Watertown forward Steven Klinck tallied his second goal of the game and fifth of the weekend at 9:54, making it 5-3.

Three minutes later, at 6:53, Wolves forward Hunter Hall was positioned in front, and the puck bounced off his skate and into the net. After a review, the goal was confirmed, giving Watertown a 6-3 lead.

Gonzalez was pulled after the Wolves' fifth straight goal and replaced by Kyle Penton, but the Wolves weren't done offensively. On a rush, Klinck tapped in a pass from forward Darion Benchich for his second hat trick of the weekend to make it 7-3.

Despite Watertown's six straight goals, Danbury did some cleanup at the end of the middle frame, scoring twice to close within two goals of the Wolves. Rivers matched Klinck's hat trick with one of his own, scoring at 1:46 to make it 7-4.

With less than a minute in the period, Hat Tricks forward Anton Rubtsov scored his fifth goal of the weekend, sending Danbury into the second intermission trailing 7-5.

Watertown extended the lead early in the third period. With 17:19 remaining, Chernyuk, uncovered at the point, beat Penton with a wrist shot for his second power-play goal of the night to give the Wolves an 8-5 lead that held as the final.

Next up, the Hat Tricks face the Prowlers in Port Huron on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Next up, the Hat Tricks face the Prowlers in Port Huron on Friday at 7:05 p.m.







