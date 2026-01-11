Wild Third Period Rally Falls Short in 6-5 Loss at Athens
Published on January 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Pee Dee IceCats News Release
ATHENS, GA - Despite a four-goal third period, the Pee Dee IceCats ran out of time in a 6-5 loss to the Athens Rock Lobsters on Saturday night.
Trailing 4-1 entering the third, Alexandr Legkov scored his first goal in an IceCats uniform just 1:09 into the third to launch a wild final 20 minutes. Legkov cut in from the right wing and tucked the puck through the five hole of William Lavalliere to get Pee Dee within two goals.
Athens responded at 4:30 with a power play goal to make it 5-2, but 59 second later Patriks Marcinkevics scored his first of two consecutive goals, this one a shothanded breakaway marker to once again make it a two-goal game at 5-3.
After Athens made it 6-3 just over halfway through the third period, Marcinkevics struck again, this time with a six-on-four power play goal with 4:37 left in regulation to close the gap to two goals once again.
Late in the third period, Marcinkevics would take a stick in the face from Eric Neiley, resulting in a five-minute major for high sticking and another IceCats power play. Pee Dee would convert at 19:48, this time off the stick of Houston Wilson for his first goal and fourth point of the night.
Unfortunately for the IceCats, they simply ran out of time despite the major power play advantage, falling by a 6-5 final.
Notes:
Legkov's goal was his first in an IceCats uniform. Wilson finished the weekend with three goals and four assists in two games. Marcinkevic's shorthanded goal was Pee Dee's league-leading 10th shorthanded marker of the season. The four goals in the third period was the most by Pee Dee in the final frame this season. Xavier Abdella made his IceCats debut.
Pee Dee returns home to host Athens Friday and Saturday night for Military Appreciation Weekend at 7:15 pm. Saturday's game is Military Appreciation Night, featuring specialty jerseys to be auctioned off on DASH to benefit Warrior Hockey, a non-profit organization devoted to helping veterans play ice hockey. Tickets are on sale now via the Florence Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.
