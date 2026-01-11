Dragons Comeback Falls Short as They Fall 5-4 in Regulation

Published on January 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Saturday night by a final score of 5-4 at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy got the start in net for Columbus, while Anthony Shrum received the nod once again for Blue Ridge.

The Bobcats struck three times in the opening frame, with Nikita Kozryev and Dustin Jesseau, who scored twice, lighting the lamp.

The first period also featured three fights. Alexander Jmaeff, Ryan Galvin, and Kyle Moore dropped the gloves for the River Dragons, while Denis Radchenko (twice) and Robin Eriksson answered for Blue Ridge.

Blue Ridge added two more goals within the opening 6:03 of the second period to open up a 5-0 advantage. Captain Daniel Martin and Filip Hlavac scored for the visiting side.

Following the fifth Bobcats goal, Tyler Roy was pulled in favor of Trevor Babin. The River Dragons responded with two goals in a 14-second span, as Tyler Barrow and Alex Storjohann found the back of the net.

In the third period, despite outshooting the opposition 20-7, the River Dragons came up just short. Ryan Galvin pulled Columbus within one with 75 seconds remaining, but the Bobcats held on for the regulation win.

Tyler Roy made eight saves on 13 shots before being pulled, while Trevor Babin stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief. Anthony Shrum earned the win in net for Blue Ridge.

Columbus will be back in action tomorrow afternoon when the club battles the Athens Rock Lobsters at Akins Ford Arena. Coverage begins at 3:35 p.m. on the River Dragons YouTube channel.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.