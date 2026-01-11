Rock Lobsters Shatters Record with 5,913 Sell out on NASCAR Night

Published on January 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - Saturday, January 10th will go down as a defining moment in Athens sports history. The Athens Rock Lobsters officially sold out Akins Ford Arena, welcoming a franchise-record 5,913 fans for NASCAR Night, marking the largest crowd ever for a Rock Lobsters home game and one of the most electric nights the arena has ever seen.

What unfolded was far more than a hockey game; it was a full-throttle celebration of Georgia culture, speed, community, and what professional hockey has quickly become in Athens.

WHERE HOCKEY MEETS HORSEPOWER

From the moment fans arrived, the energy was undeniable. Foundry Street transformed into a motorsports showcase as NASCAR Cup Series Show Cars, EchoPark Pacer Car, and Wild Willies custom vehicles lined the street outside the arena, turning heads and setting the tone for a night built for speed. Inside, fans packed the concourse early to meet 9 NASCAR drivers, snapping photos, collecting autographs, and experiencing a crossover event unlike anything Athens has seen before.

The Rock Lobsters took the ice wearing their limited-edition NASCLAW fire-suit jerseys, a bold NASCAR-inspired design that paid tribute to racing heritage while proudly repping Athens hockey. The jerseys were an instant hit - with replicas flying off the shelves and team-worn versions later auctioned to roaring applause.

A SELL OUT THAT MEANS MORE

"This night was unforgettable, but what it truly represented runs much deeper," said Britton Briley, CMO of the Athens Rock Lobsters and owner of Ghost Brands. "A sold-out crowd of 5,913 doesn't happen by accident. It happens when a community shows up, believes in something new, and makes it their own. In a short amount of time, hockey in Athens has grown from an idea into a movement; uniting families, students, racing fans, lifelong hockey supporters, and first-time fans all under one roof."

"The energy inside Akins Ford Arena was relentless," Briley added. "From puck drop to the final horn, the building was shaking. Chants echoed, rally towels were flying, and Athens proved it can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with any hockey market in the country."

ATHENS SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OUT

NASCAR Night wasn't just about honoring racing legends or showcasing speed; it was about celebrating what happens when a city rallies behind its team. It was about community pride, shared experiences, and the realization that hockey belongs in Athens. With a franchise attendance record now etched into the history books, the Athens Rock Lobsters continue to prove that this city is hungry for big moments and ready to create them.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.