Athens to Reschedule January 24th to February 1st

Published on January 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters announced today that their scheduled Saturday, January 24, 2026 home game has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 4:50 PM due to weather-related safety concerns. The decision reflects the organization's continued commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of fans, the community, players, staff, and everyone involved in delivering the game-day experience.

While the Rock Lobsters thrive on the energy, excitement, and passion that hockey brings to Athens, the organization made it clear that no game outweighs the importance of safety. "We love this sport, our team, and the incredible atmosphere our fans create," Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters "But we would never jeopardize the safety of our fans or our community for a hockey game. Taking care of people will always come first."

After careful evaluation and coordination between the Athens Rock Lobsters, the visiting Biloxi Breakers, and Akins Ford Arena, the game has officially been moved from Saturday to Sunday to allow for safer travel and event conditions for all parties involved.

Ticket Information:

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled Saturday, January 24 game will be automatically honored for the rescheduled Sunday, February 1 game at 4:50 PM. Fans who are unable to attend the new date and wish to exchange their tickets for a future game are encouraged to contact their ticket representative or the Rock Lobsters Front Office directly at 706-510-2959. The team is committed to making the transition as easy and accommodating as possible.

The Athens Rock Lobsters appreciate the understanding and flexibility of their fans and community and look forward to welcoming everyone back to Akins Ford Arena for a safe, high-energy game night on February 1.

For additional information, updates, or ticket assistance, fans may contact the Athens Rock Lobsters Front Office or visit the team's official channels.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.