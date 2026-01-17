Crustaceans Come back against Cats Yet Again

FLORENCE, S.C. - The Athens Rock Lobsters came from behind for a 4-3 win against the Pee Dee IceCats Friday night in the Florence Center.

Starting the game on the power play after a pregame warmup violation from Pee Dee, Athens got off on the wrong foot after Patriks Marcinkevics netted the Ice Cats' league-leading 11th shorthanded goal of the season.

The visitors came out with a little more fire in the second period after being kept to just two shots on goal in the first, and Gleb Bandurkin leveled the scoreline with a rebound at 6:33.

Carter Shinkaruk spat out the taste of the power-play misstep from the Rock Lobsters at the beginning of the game, and went coast to coast before sniping the top shelf past Sean Kuhn with a man advantage at with 12 minutes to go in the middle frame.

The score would get knotted back up at two with Trevor Lord picking up some loose rubber and finding a way through traffic at the 13:15 mark.

It wasn't his first goal in the Florence Center, but it was Alexander Legkov's first as an IceCat to give the hosts a lead right after a power play expired 1:15 into the final period.

Doubts grew higher for the Rock Lobsters in the third period, but they were able to put the early-game power play woes in the rearview mirror with a turnaround shot from Bandurkin with a late man advantage.

The newest Lobster on the roster, Brandon Walker secured three points with less than three minutes to play with his third goal in the past four games.

The Rock Lobsters (21-4-5-0, 73 pts) return to the Florence Center tomorrow night to finish off the two-game set against the Pee Dee IceCats at 7:15 p.m.







