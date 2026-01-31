Saturday Game Postponed

Published on January 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters have made the difficult decision to postpone Saturday, January 31st's Hops N Hockey Night following conversations with Athens-Clarke County emergency services and extensive internal discussions surrounding the incoming winter storm and freezing conditions.

This was not an easy call.

We were actively working toward playing Saturday's game, especially with the Pee Dee IceCats already in town and prepared to compete. We also explored options to accommodate fans who may not have felt comfortable traveling by offering ticket exchanges for future games.

After much deliberation, we ultimately determined that the safety of our fans, players, staff, and community must come first. While conditions may vary earlier in the day, the potential impact of freezing temperatures, deteriorating roads, and unsafe travel conditions later in the evening (particularly when fans and staff would be leaving the arena) led us to make the decision to postpone.

A new date for Hops N Hockey has not yet been selected. All tickets purchased for Saturday's game will automatically be valid for the rescheduled date once announced. Fans who prefer to exchange their tickets for a different future Rock Lobsters home game may contact the front office at 706-510-2959 for assistance.

Sunday Update - Clawdius' Birthday Bash Still On

Based on current forecasts and continued coordination with arena partners and operations staff, Sunday's Clawdius' Birthday Celebration is still scheduled to take place as planned at Akins Ford Arena.

Puck Drop: 4:05 PM

Clawdius Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Hardman Enterprises

First 2,000 fans through the doors receive a bobblehead

We sincerely appreciate the patience, understanding, and continued support of Rock Lobsters fans as we navigate these weather-related challenges. The safety of our community will always be our top priority, and we look forward to seeing everyone back at the arena soon.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.