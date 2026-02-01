River Dragons Beat the Brakes off Biloxi, 5-1

Published on January 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers by a final score of 5-1 on Saturday night, at the Columbus Civic Center, in Columbus, Georgia.

Trevor Babin received the start in goal for the River Dragons, coming off a shutout performance against the Baton Rouge Zydeco the previous week. Opposite him for Biloxi was Anton Borodkin, who entered the game after relieving Rahul Sharma the night before.

The scoring opened with Alexander Jmaeff netting the first goal of the contest following a sensational setup from Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Josh Colten. Colten drove down the near wing and delivered a perfect feed to Jmaeff, who redirected the puck past the goaltender with ease.

The River Dragons broke the game open in the second period, scoring three times in the final ten minutes of the frame. Lucas Texmo got things started, by capping off an incredible individual effort.

Tyler Barrow followed shortly thereafter, burying a breakaway chance, and Cody Wickline added another before the period came to a close.

In the third period, Wickline scored his second goal of the night, wiring a wrist shot at the 7:20 mark to further tilt the game in favor of the River Dragons.

Babin finished the night with 18 saves to earn the victory for Columbus, while Borodkin took the loss in net for the Breakers.

"I'd say this was one of our most complete games of the season," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "I'm proud of how the guys responded, playing a true 200-foot game from start to finish. Trevor Babin played terrific once more, though I feel for him that he didn't get the shutout. All in all, it was a great weekend for the group."

Columbus will be back in action next Friday to take on Biloxi once again, but this time, on the road, at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Coverage of the contest will begin at 7:35 p.m. on the club's YouTube!







